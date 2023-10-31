Release 2,600 cusecs to TN for 23 days: CWRC tells Karnataka

October 31, 2023

New Delhi: The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) has suggested that Karnataka should release 2,600 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu from Nov. 1 to 23, amounting to 5 tmcft (thousand million cubic feet).

However, Karnataka has maintained its stance of not being able to release water to Tamil Nadu. The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) will convene a meeting on Friday to make a final decision on additional releases, as the previous order, issued a fortnight ago, is set to expire on Oct. 31.

While the maximum level of the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam is 124.80 ft, the present level is 99.48 ft and if the CWRC order is followed, the Dam will face a shortfall of 5 tmcft.

During CWRC meeting, conducted via video conferencing, Tamil Nadu Government pressed for Karnataka to release 13,000 cusecs for the next 15 days, equal to 16.9 tmcft. The Karnataka Government expressed its inability to release water.

The Committee’s decision was influenced by the hydro-meteorological conditions and rainfall in the catchment areas, explained CWRC Chairman Vineet Gupta. The Committee noted that there had been minimal rain in the region since the end of the southwest monsoon. The Meteorology Department indicated that rainfall in Cauvery basin from Oct. 16 to 27 was below normal.

Karnataka communicated to the CWRC that due to nearly no inflow into its four reservoirs, it would be unable to release water. In contrast, the storage in TN’s Mettur reservoir is at only 18 tmcft, far below its 93 tmcft capacity, making it difficult to maintain agricultural supply and crops are suffering.

The Tamil Nadu Government expressed dissatisfaction with the recommended water quantum by the CWRC, considering it to be inadequate.

The CWRC Chairman also recommended that Tamil Nadu should release 165 cusecs to Karaikal in Puducherry between Nov. 1 and 23.