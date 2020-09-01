Ban on entry to Brindavan Gardens continues

September 1, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The hopes of lakhs of tourists that the world famous Brindavan Gardens of KRS Dam will open up for them from Sept.1 has been dashed at least for now, as the Government has not given permission for the re-opening of the Gardens for tourists.

The KRS Dam was shut for tourists in March following the enforcement of nationwide COVID-19 induced lockdown and since then it has remained completely closed for visitors.Now with the Government announcing lockdown relaxations in a phased manner and also with the Dam full to the brim with copious rainfall in catchment areas, the tourists and local visitors were hoping that the Dam will be re-opened soon. Even the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) that is entrusted with the responsibility of maintenance of the Dam, had written to the Government seeking re-opening of the Dam for tourists from Sept.1. But as the Government is yet to respond to the CNNL’s plea, the Dam continues to remain closed for the visitors, much to their disappointment.

It may be noted here that Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa had offered bagina to KRS on Aug.21, after the Dam was full to the brim reaching the maximum level of 124.80 ft.