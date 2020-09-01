Ban on entry to Brindavan Gardens continues
Coronavirus Update, News

Ban on entry to Brindavan Gardens continues

September 1, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The hopes of lakhs of tourists that the world famous Brindavan Gardens of KRS Dam will open up for them from Sept.1 has been dashed at least for now, as the Government has not given permission for the re-opening of the Gardens for tourists.

The KRS Dam was shut for tourists in March following the enforcement of nationwide COVID-19 induced lockdown and since then it has remained completely closed for visitors.Now with the Government  announcing lockdown relaxations in a phased manner and also with the Dam full to the brim with copious rainfall in catchment areas, the tourists and local visitors were hoping that the Dam will be re-opened soon. Even the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) that is entrusted with the responsibility of maintenance of the Dam, had written to the Government seeking re-opening of the Dam for tourists from Sept.1. But as the Government is yet to respond to the CNNL’s plea, the Dam continues to remain closed for the visitors, much to their disappointment.

It may be noted here that Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa had offered bagina to KRS on Aug.21, after the Dam was full to the brim reaching the maximum level of 124.80 ft.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching