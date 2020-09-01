Corona is a money making festival for State Government: MLA Rizwan Arshad
Corona is a money making festival for State Government: MLA Rizwan Arshad

September 1, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: “Corona situation has become a money making festival for the State Government; This is not just a mere allegation, Congress party has relevant documents to prove it,” said Shivajinagar (Bengaluru) MLA Rizwan Arshad of Congress. 

Addressing a press conference at Pathrakartara Bhavan here yesterday, he accused the State BJP Government of not taking necessary steps to control the spread of the virus in Mysuru though Mysuru city has two BJP MLAs, a BJP MP and BJP Government both in the State and Centre. 

“With regards to Mysuru, how many meetings were convened with private hospitals pertaining to COVID treatment and how many beds have been reserved under Government quota in private hospitals?” he questioned.

Continuing, Rizwan said that more than 450 people had died of COVID-19 in the district, according to official announcement and alleged that many COVID deaths have not been announced at all. 

He further said that many people unable to go to hospitals have died and added that even in such emergency situation, the State Government is involved in transfer business for which the recent transfer of Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) is an example.

Speaking about Dasara celebrations, Rizwan opined that Dasara should be celebrated symbolically and traditionally, keeping in mind the outbreak of COVID-19. 

The Shivajinagar MLA also spoke about alleged scam by the State Government in the purchase of medical equipment and added that many COVID relief packages announced by the State and Central Governments had not reached the beneficiaries and added that the relief package announced by CM Yediyurappa had not even reached 10% of the people.

City Congress President R. Murthy, District President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, former Mayor Ayub Khan and others were present during the press meet.

