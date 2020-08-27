Degree classes to commence from Oct. 1

August 27, 2020

Bengaluru: Ending the uncertainty over the start of First Grade Colleges for the academic year 2020-21 amid COVID-19 crisis, Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, who is also the Higher Education Minister, on Wednesday said that the new academic year (2020-21) of Degree Colleges will commence online on a full-scale from Sept. 1 and the offline (physical) classes from Oct. 1.

Speaking to presspersons here yesterday, Dr. Ashwathnarayan said that following a directive of University Grants Commission (UGC), the State has made all necessary preparations for starting academic activities for the year 2020-21.However, the State is awaiting guidelines from the Centre on the conduct of classes, he said.

Reiterating that all Colleges will re-open in October, he said that once the offline classes start, the students are required to attend them. Pointing out that several final year degree exams will be taking place in September, he said that the State will follow the Centre’s guidelines on the conduct of classes in the new academic year.

Noting that the exam for final year students of Degree, Diploma and Engineering Courses are being conducted in September along with the start of the new academic year, Dr. Ashwathnarayan clarified that exams will also be held for backlog students too.

Law exams postponed: Law Minister

Meanwhile, Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said that all the Law exams from first year to fourth year in Law Colleges coming under the State Law University have been postponed following the demand of students and academic experts.

Addressing a press meet at Vidhana Soudha here yesterday, Madhuswamy said that the Government will decide on the conduct of exams online in October.

Pointing out that the exams of all Semesters from first year to fourth year have been postponed, he clarified that only successful students of the postponed exam will become eligible for admission to the next semester.