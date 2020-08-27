Degree classes to commence from Oct. 1
News

Degree classes to commence from Oct. 1

August 27, 2020

Bengaluru: Ending the uncertainty over the start of First Grade Colleges for the academic year 2020-21 amid COVID-19 crisis, Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, who is also the Higher Education Minister, on Wednesday said that the new academic year (2020-21) of Degree Colleges will commence online on a full-scale from Sept. 1 and the offline (physical) classes from Oct. 1.

Speaking to presspersons here yesterday, Dr. Ashwathnarayan said that following  a directive of  University Grants Commission (UGC), the  State has made all necessary preparations for starting academic activities for the year 2020-21.However, the State  is awaiting guidelines from the Centre on the conduct of classes, he said.

Reiterating that all Colleges will re-open in October, he said that once the offline classes start, the students are required to attend them. Pointing out that several final year degree exams will be taking place in September, he said that the State will follow the Centre’s guidelines on the conduct of classes in the new academic year.

Noting that the exam for final year students of Degree, Diploma and Engineering Courses are being conducted in September along with the start of the new academic year, Dr. Ashwathnarayan clarified that exams will also be held for backlog students too.

Law exams postponed: Law Minister

Meanwhile, Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said that all the Law exams from first year to fourth year in Law Colleges coming under the State Law University have been postponed following the demand of students and academic experts.

Addressing a press meet at Vidhana Soudha here yesterday, Madhuswamy said that the Government will decide on the conduct of exams  online in October.

READ ALSO  35-hour COVID curfew in Mysuru

Pointing out that the exams of all Semesters from first year to fourth year have been postponed, he clarified that only  successful students of the postponed exam will become eligible for admission to the next semester.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching