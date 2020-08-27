Inter-State conman arrested for cheating city jeweller

August 27, 2020

Rs. 45 lakh worth gold recovered, one MG Hector car seized

Mysore/Mysuru: Lashkar Police have arrested a 46-year-old inter-State conman from Kerala on charges of cheating a city jeweller of gold and have recovered Rs. 45 lakh worth gold besides seizing a MG Hector SUV from him.

The arrested conman is S.A. Hameed Ali, a resident of Ali Barkath House, Rehmania Nagar, Muttathody village on Alampady Road in Kasaragod district of Kerala. The city jeweller who was cheated is Inder Chand, proprietor of Sri Mataji Jewellers on K.R. Hospital Road in Lashkar Mohalla here.

According to the press release from the Public Relations Officer (PRO) at City Police Commissioner’s Office in city, Hameed, during October last year, had opened a jewellery shop at Garadikeri and had done small business transactions with Inder Chand and had gained his trust.

On Oct. 31, 2019, Hameed took a gold ingot weighing one kilogram from Inder Chand by paying little money and left with the gold ingot promising Inder Chand to get the remaining money. But Hameed neither gave the balance amount nor returned the gold ingot following which Inder Chand lodged a complaint at Lashkar Police Station.

Lashkar Police, who had registered a case, took up the investigation and recently arrested Hameed near Emirates Lodge at Kasargod in Kerala. During interrogation, the accused is said to have revealed that he had obtained the gold ingot weighing one kilogram from Inder Chand and had sold 500 grams of the 1 kg gold ingot in Bengaluru and had received money for it.

He has further revealed that the remaining 500 grams gold ingot was broken into 2-3 pieces and was sold to different persons in Bengaluru itself.

Based on the information provided by the accused, Lashkar Police have recovered the 500 grams gold ingot worth about Rs. 25 lakh, which he had sold in Bengaluru and have also seized a MG Hector SUV worth Rs. 20 lakh, which he had bought from the money he had received by selling the remaining 500 grams gold ingot in pieces. The recovered gold and vehicle are estimated at Rs. 45 lakh.

DCPs Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda and Geetha Prasanna and Devaraja Sub-Division ACP Shashidhar supervised Lashkar Inspector S.D. Suresh Kumar, Sub-Inspectors Gautham Gowda and Dhanalakshmi and staff Adam, R. Mahadevaswamy, Bopaiah, Ramesh, Vijayakumar, Manjunath and Technical Cell Inspector Lolakshi and staff Manjunath, Kumar, Shyam and Gurudev Aradhya in the nabbing, recovery and seizing operation.