12 Mysureans head to Bekal Beach in Kerala for best view
News

December 26, 2019

Kerala: The ‘Ring of Fire’ formation during the Annular Solar Eclipse was best viewed by a group of Mysureans at Bekal Beach in Kerala. The 12-member group reached the Beach early in the morning and began preparing for the grand spectacle. 

The group was led by Dr. S.N. Prasad, well-known ‘Eclipse Chaser’ and former Principal and Professor of Physics, Regional Institute of Education, Mysuru. He clicked the photos while others watched, awe-struck. 

Speaking to Star of Mysore from Bekal, M.B. Mahesh and Dr. Prasad said that the view was fantastic. “We came in cars from Mysore and the view is worth a treasure. It was an un-hindered view and the sky was clear. The ‘Ring of Fire’ was hovering over us and it was mesmerising,” they said.

 It is Dr. Prasad’s 6th Solar Eclipse since 1980. He has observed total solar eclipses in China (2009), Indonesia (2016), and USA (2017) besides India (1980). 

