Digital theatre series of Kusumabaale launched
News

Digital theatre series of Kusumabaale launched

August 27, 2020

20-minute episode available on Rangayana website, YouTube and Facebook at 6.30 pm from today

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Director of Rangayana C. Basavalingaiah formally launched digital theatre series of “Kusumabaale,” a famous novel of Devanur Mahadeva at Rangayana last evening. This drama was directed by Basavalingaiah 26 years ago and staged in Rangayana. Now it has been brought out in digital form.

Speaking on the occasion, he appreciated the repertory for this unique experiment and wanted it to try out similar activities in the coming months to attract more people towards theatre. Rangayana has carved a niche in theatre activity in the entire country. It was a feat to watch it in digital format. The artistes could use the collar mike for clear voice and close-up shot of artistes could be shown while shooting for the coming projects.

Picture shows former Rangayana Director B.V. Rajaram unveiling “Kusumabaale” canvas on the occasion. Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa and Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy are also seen.

On this occasion, senior theatre personality, B.V. Rajaram unveiled the canvas specially prepared for “Kusumabaale” by Dwarakanath. He stressed the need for establishing a theatre exhibition to record the footprints of this repertory for next generation. Non-documentation of record has hampered research by interested researchers. Old dramas staged in Rangayana must be brought out in digital form, he added.

A scene from the play “Kusumabaale.”

Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa explained reasons for launching the digital series. Joint Director  V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy said the 20-minute nine-episode series will be available on Rangayana website (www.rangayana.org), YouTube and Facebook at 6.30 pm daily.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching