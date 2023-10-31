State water projects: Siddharamaiah slammed for spreading ‘falsehood’

October 31, 2023

Bengaluru: Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday hit out at Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamaiah accusing him of spreading falsehood and misinformation with regard to the various water projects including the Mekedatu balancing reservoir across the Cauvery River.

Shekhawat reacted to Siddharamaiah’s statement on Oct. 28 alleging that the Narendra Modi-led Government did not address Karnataka’s water issues despite scanty rainfall.

Alleging that projects like Mekedatu and the Mahadayi River are pending Centre’s approval, Siddharamaiah charged, “Do you want to inflict more thirst on Kannadigas, dear Prime Minister?”

“We know it is tradition for Congress to spread false rumours and misinformation. But it isn’t becoming of a CM to wreak havoc in people’s lives by doing so. You are very well aware of the status of the Mekedatu project — if not, let us remind you, since your briefing team seems to be doing a sorry job,” the Minister said.

Regarding the Mekedatu project, the Minister said the discussion on the Detailed Project Report (DPR) was included as an agenda item during various meetings of Cauvery Water Management Authority. However, discussion on this issue could not take place due to lack of consensus among party States on this agenda item, he added.

The DPRs of Kalasa-Banduri Nala project have already been approved by the Central Water Commission with certain conditions and the same has been communicated to the Government of Karnataka, Shekhawat said.

“Of the five projects from Karnataka prioritised under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana- Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme during 2017-17, three stand completed,” the Minister said.

“Two are ongoing and Rs. 1,190.05 crore of the Rs. 1,238.30 crore of Central assistance has already been released to date,” he added. Shekhawat further explained that under the Atal Bhujal Yojana, Karnataka has already received Rs. 629.54 crore from the Centre but spent only Rs. 274.05 crore as on Oct. 28, 2023.

Siddharamaiah continued his tirade against the Centre, questioning, “Where is the Rs. 18,000 crore fund for Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project, as promised in the 2018-19 Union Government budget?”

BJP MP from Bengaluru South Tejasvi Surya hit back at the CM. “Sir, you are the Chief Minister of Karnataka. But you have become the Chief Lier of Karnataka. Please find attached the notifications where Central Govt. has already released Rs. 500 crore for the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project, whereas GoK hasn’t released any funds yet for the year 2023-24. Priyank Kharge’s proposed fact-check unit will be overburdened by fact-checking our liar CM,” the BJP MP tweeted, with a copy of the Government Order issued by the Centre.