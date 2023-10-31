‘Be confident to achieve success’

October 31, 2023

Arunachal Pradesh IAS Officer Amarnath R. Talwade at valedictory of KSOU Competitive Examination Training Centre coaching camp

Mysore/Mysuru: Amarnath R. Talwade, IAS Officer and Secretary of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Arunachal Pradesh, gave a clarion call to the students to develop confidence of being eligible to achieve success in this competitive era.

Participating in the valedictory of a coaching camp organised for the aspirants of PDO, FDA and SDA recruitments, by KSOU Competitive Examination Training Centre, at Cauvery (Kaveri) Auditorium in KSOU campus on Friday (Oct. 27), Talwade who wished good luck to the participants gave a few tips towards landing a successful career.

“Every participants of the camp should think differently on how to move ahead surpassing others and succeed in their efforts. While facing competitive exams, we should prepare with devotion and focus on making good use of coaching to achieve success. We should study for our sake first and get job and live for the sake of others by providing a better service, which is the cycle of life. Knowledge won’t go waste as it makes us mature. Securing a job cannot be the only aim, as we can also succeed in agriculture by incorporating innovative technologies like Rainwater Harvesting (RWH) among several others. Likewise, knowledge in agriculture also assures occupation and will be a continuous job for those even after retirement,” said Talwade.

City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh released ‘Mukta Bhandara’ study material and expressed his joy over rural candidates and married women attending the coaching camp in good numbers.

“The biggest challenge among today’s youths is concentration and we should be careful while using cell phones and social media. We should accept those challenges and excel in competitive exams,” said City Police Chief Ramesh.

Citing his own example, Ramesh said: “I am the son of a farmer in Telangana. I was studying in class seven when we got electricity connection. However, the perseverance to achieve in life catapulted me to this position.”

KSOU Vice-Chancellor Dr. Sharanappa V. Halase advised the students to give impetus to knowledge gaining exercises.

KSOU Registrar KLN Murthy, Dean Ramanatham Naidu, KSOU Competitive Examination Training Centre Coordinator Jainahalli Satyanarayana Gowda, Assistant Professor of Journalism H. Beerappa, Siddesh Honnur and Ganesh K.G. Koppal were present on the occasion.