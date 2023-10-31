Play ‘Karineera Veera’ opens to full house in city

October 31, 2023

The play on Veer Savarkar is directed by former Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa

Mysore/Mysuru: The first show of ‘Karineera Vera,’ a play on life and times of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar, was staged in the city to a good response amid adequate Police cover, at Mini Theatre in Kalamandira premises last evening.

The book by the same name, authored by former Director of Rangayana Addanda C. Cariappa, has been adapted to the stage, with Cariappa himself directing the play. Savarkar Prathisthan has produced the play in association with Rashtra Bharati Charitable Trust.

The play kindled patriotic spirit, as Sarvarkar’s freedom struggle, sacrifice, writings and unbridled love for the country was effectively portrayed by the artistes.

Savarkar’s life of struggle in incarceration, which he considered as a sacred duty to free the country from British, has also been portrayed with attention to details. Besides, attempts are made at underlining the significance of Sanatana Dharma, along with Savarkar’s childhood days and his participation in freedom movement.

Artistes Hari Singh, Theerthesh and Kiran played the role of Savarkar, while Sujay played ‘David Barry,’ a British Officer, Dhanush, Manoj and Chandan as Advocates, Pradeep as Gandhi, Anita Cariappa as Yamuna to name a few, who touched the audience by infusing life to their characters.

The first three shows of the play were staged at Kalagrama Rangamandira in Bengaluru to full house and yesterday’s was the first show in Mysuru. The repeat shows in Mysuru are arranged on Nov. 7 and 8 at Kalamandira, most of the tickets of which are already sold out, said Cariappa while speaking to Star of Mysore.