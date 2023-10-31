Govt. may fall like Maharashtra model: Ramesh Jarkiholi

October 31, 2023

D.K. Shivakumar is after power; he will use every trick to see that Siddharamaiah is unseated

Bengaluru: Amidst growing speculation of efforts to destabilise the Congress Government in Karnataka, former Minister and BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, well-known for his role in the 2019 BJP takeover of the Congress-JD(S) regime, alluded to the potential for a reprise of the ‘Operation Lotus.’

During a press conference in Belagavi yesterday, Jarkiholi suggested that Karnataka might witness the formation of a BJP Government akin to the ‘Maharashtra model.’ He also pointed out that Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar could be held accountable if the Siddharamaiah Government were to falter.

Drawing parallels with the political landscape in Maharashtra, where the BJP came to power in 2019 despite not securing a majority, Jarkiholi explained that a similar scenario could unfold in Karnataka. In Maharashtra, the BJP assumed power last year following a split in the Shiv Sena and a collaboration with a faction of the NCP led by Ajit Pawar.

While Congress holds a substantial majority in Karnataka, ongoing speculation centres on BJP’s alleged attempts to undermine Siddharamaiah Government, largely due to differences between CM and his Deputy.

When queried about the likelihood of the Congress Government’s downfall, Jarkiholi insinuated that the Government could collapse without the need for MLAs to resign, hinting that a significant number of Congress MLAs might switch allegiance to the BJP, akin to the political developments in Maharashtra.

Jarkiholi responded to allegations by Congress leaders of a 2019-like operation to topple the Government, asserting that it is a diversionary tactic. He clarified that the BJP does not have plans for an Operation Lotus and placed the responsibility for such rumours on Shivakumar and his associates. He emphasised that in 2019, it was he and his team that facilitated the Government’s downfall, not the BJP.

Jarkiholi stated that Shivakumar’s pursuit of power is evident and he would employ any means to unseat Siddharamaiah. He expressed concerns that the Congress Government might collapse due to Shivakumar’s influence in Belagavi, adding a personal note by suggesting Shivakumar could soon become a former Minister, though he remained uncertain about potential legal consequences.