Drug ring busted; MDMA, ganja worth Rs. 46 lakh seized

October 31, 2023

Biggest haul in city; smuggled from Bengaluru looking for buyers among Dasara crowd

Two house burglars arrested; Gold and silver worth Rs. 35 lakh recovered by CCB Police

Mysore/Mysuru: In separate cases, the City Crime Branch (CCB) Police arrested two house burglars and recovered gold ornaments and silver articles valued at Rs. 35 lakh from them. Additionally, the CCB sleuths arrested a total of five individuals and confiscated ganja (marijuana) and MDMA (methylenedioxy-methamphetamine) substances worth Rs. 46 lakh.

Interestingly, the MDMA was clandestinely transported from Bengaluru to Mysuru, with traffickers seeking potential buyers during the bustling Dasara season when the city witnesses an influx of tourists.

During a press briefing at his Office this morning, City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth provided the details. He mentioned that on Oct. 19, CCB Police arrested a house burglar near Suryanarayana Swamy Temple in Rajivnagar and retrieved 200 grams of gold ornaments and 29 grams of silver, with a total value of Rs. 12 lakh.

As a result of this arrest, CCB Police successfully resolved one case each at the Vidyaranyapuram Police Station in the city and the Harihara Town Police Station in Davangere district. The stolen items were displayed at the City Police Commissioner’s Office here this morning.

City Top Cop Ramesh further stated that another suspect in a burglary case was apprehended on Oct. 21 near Hanumantha Circle. Police recovered 402 grams of gold ornaments and seized a two-wheeler, totalling Rs. 23 lakh in value from him.

The Police Commissioner disclosed that the combined efforts of the arrested individuals had led to solving a total of five cases — four in Mysuru city and one in Davangere district — with the recovery of gold and silver worth Rs. 35 lakh.

Continuing, the City Police Commissioner mentioned that a special CCB Police team, under the leadership of Inspector G. Shekar, arrested a total of five ganja and MDMA peddlers in three separate cases. The Police seized 67 kg of ganja and 217 grams of MDMA substances, valued at Rs. 46 lakh, from them. This huge seizure of MDMA substance marks the largest catch in the city.

On July 26, 2023, the special CCB Police team apprehended two individuals near Government Veterinary Hospital in Rajendranagar, within Narasimharaja (NR) Police limits. They confiscated 51.420 kg of ganja and an autorickshaw used for transporting the narcotics, worth Rs. 26 lakh. A case has been registered at the NR Police Station, where investigations are ongoing.

On Oct. 26, the special Police team arrested two persons near the compound of the Government Guest House in Nazarbad Police limits. They seized 217 grams of MDMA substances and two mobile phones, valued at Rs. 12 lakh. A case was registered at the City’s Cyber, Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Crime Police Station.

Both of the accused hailed from Kerala and had brought the MDMA substance from Bengaluru with the intention of selling it during the Dasara festival. As the seizure of 217 grams of MDMA substance marks the largest catch in the city, surprise inspections are being conducted near schools and colleges to deter students from falling victim to narcotic substances and to combat smuggling within the city, he added.

Providing details about the third case, Ramesh mentioned that on Oct. 14, one individual was arrested on Belavatha Ring Road, under the jurisdiction of the Metagalli Police. The Police seized 15.580 grams of ganja and an autorickshaw, valued at Rs. 8 lakh, from him. A case has been filed with the Metagalli Police, who are investigating.

DCPs M. Muthuraj (Law and Order) and S. Jahnavi (Crime and Traffic), CCB ACP S.N. Sandeshkumar, Inspectors G. Shekar, K.C. Poovaiah and their teams were present at the press briefing today.