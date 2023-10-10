DG&IGP reviews Dasara security and surveillance measures

October 10, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As the highly-anticipated Dasara festival approaches, Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) Alok Mohan has underscored the utmost importance of meticulous arrangements to safeguard the well-being of citizens and to prevent any untoward incidents.

This directive was issued during a meeting of Police officers from Southern Range districts — Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar and Hassan.

The meeting, which took place at the Office of the City Police Commissioner yesterday, saw the State’s top law enforcement official delving into various matters, including a comprehensive review of the crime rate in Mysuru and neighbouring districts.

DGP Alok Mohan urged officers to provide enhanced protection to vulnerable segments of the population, particularly women, children, and the elderly. Highlighting the unique challenges posed by the Dasara, which witnesses an influx of thousands of individuals from neighbouring districts and States, Alok Mohan expressed concerns about the potential rise in criminal activities.

DG&IGP Alok Mohan called for heightened vigilance, especially in the surveillance of individuals with prior criminal records arriving from other regions, with a particular focus on railway stations and bus terminals.

He stressed the need for comprehensive security measures, ensuring that no security lapses occur. With the provision of free bus services for women on government buses during Dasara, an increased female presence is expected. In response, the DG&IGP recommended the deployment of additional female Police personnel at bus terminals, railway stations, and event venues hosting Dasara-related activities.

Police have been instructed to craft a comprehensive security plan to ensure the seamless execution of Dasara events, with a strong emphasis on vigilance and incident prevention. Duty rosters have to be meticulously organised to ensure effective deployment.

Given the prominent presence of dignitaries such as the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Governor, Supreme Court and High Court judges during the Dasara procession, stringent security measures are imperative. Fire safety protocols and ambulance services have to be meticulously arranged to ensure swift responses to any emergencies.

Strict vigilance

Alok Mohan implored Police officers to maintain unwavering vigilance during the procession, both at the Palace premises, streets, junctions, and roads, as well as in the vicinity of Banimantap. He encouraged the utilisation of modern technology for monitoring and surveillance, emphasising its potential to thwart criminal activities and disruptions.

The importance of strict adherence to security protocols to maintain an incident-free festival was reiterated. Coordinated efforts between the DGP office, SP office, Commissioner’s Office, and all relevant Departments have been stressed to ensure the peaceful conduct of the Dasara festival.

The DGP underscored the significance of effective security arrangements and urged Police personnel to remain vigilant, particularly during nighttime events, ensuring the maintenance of law and order throughout the festival.

Southern Range DIGP Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah, Mysuru Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar, City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, DCPs M. Muthuraj and S. Jahnavi, SPs of Mandya, Hassan, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar were present.