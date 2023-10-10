After dilly-dallying for 12 years…: Town Hall parking lot to be operational before Dasara

October 10, 2023

Mayor, MCC Commissioner on inspection-spree

Mysore/Mysuru: Just three days after Commissioner Ashaad-ur-Rahman Shariff of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) conducted a routine Dasara works inspection from Town Hall premises to FTS Circle on Oct. 7, Mayor Shivakumar conducted a second inspection along the same route this morning. The Commissioner and a team of over 25 officials accompanied the Mayor.

While both inspections served routine purposes, today’s inspection held a significant announcement: The Town Hall Multi-Level Parking Lot (MLPL) will finally open during this year’s Dasara festivities. The official date for the opening is now anticipated from the District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa. This development comes after an exasperating delay of 12 years since the project’s commencement in 2011.

Since 2018, the MCC has temporarily opened the MLPL during Dasara as an ad-hoc measure, only to close it later. However, Mayor Shivakumar, Commissioner Shariff and Commissioner Ashaad-ur-Rahman Shariff jointly declared that the MLPL would not be a temporary arrangement this time.

Instead, it will remain open even after Dasara, offering parking space for over 600 vehicles, including 400 cars and 200 two-wheelers, within a 6,000 sq.ft. area. It’s worth noting that the building cost has risen substantially from the initial Rs. 10.86 crore to Rs. 23.28 crore.

Mayor Shivakumar and Commissioner Shariff expressed their optimism about the MLPL’s full opening this year, given the completion of all works, including the construction of entry and exit ramps, as well as the resolution of water-logging issues. They mentioned that they are waiting for confirmation of the date from the District Minister’s Office.

During their inspection, Mayor Shivakumar and Commissioner Shariff shared with reporters that the MCC had allocated a Dasara works grant of Rs. 10 crore, independent of the State grant, which will be used for various civil and beautification projects. These initiatives encompass pothole filling and UGD works.

Upon reaching Chikkagadiyara (Dufferin Clock), Commissioner Shariff unveiled the plans to enhance the area with London tiles. The proposal entails the installation of artistically designed tiles from London throughout the Circle, allowing the hosting of cultural events daily. The Mayor, in response, urged roadside vendors and hawkers around Chikkagadiyara to temporarily vacate during Dasara to preserve the area’s beauty.

Furthermore, the MCC intends to reopen the presently locked subway connecting Dhanvantri Road and Sayyaji Rao Road. This will involve cleaning the subway, fixing the lighting, and assigning security personnel to deter anti-social activities.

The Mayor-Commissioner inspection, which commenced at 7 am, concluded at 10:30 am near Bannimantap Grounds.

Also present during the inspection were MCC Superintending Engineer K.T. Sindhu, Executive Engineers Nagaraj and Mahesh, Development Officers and Environment Engineers from their respective zones.