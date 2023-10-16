Stunning floral displays beckon visitors to Dasara Flower Show

October 16, 2023

Flower Show open at Kuppanna Park from 9 am to 9.30 pm

Entry fee Rs. 40 for adults and Rs. 20 for children

Mysore/Mysuru: Crowds had gathered at Kuppanna Park for the annual Dasara Flower Show even before the formal inauguration by Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, alongside District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and other dignitaries yesterday afternoon.

Upon the official opening of the show, hundreds of people eagerly flocked inside to witness the artistically arranged flowers. The freshness of the blooms left the visitors enthralled, particularly as they marvelled at the floral models of Chandrayaan-3, crafted using white Kolkata Chrysanthemum flowers.

The Flower Show transcends the realm of mere flowers; it serves as a canvas for artistic expression. Florists and gardeners showcase their creativity and expertise through intricate floral designs and sculptures.

To ensure the flowers remain fresh, a fine mist of water is sprinkled on the displays through foggers and any wilting blooms are promptly replaced. The organisers have provided three entrances to the Flower Show venue to prevent overcrowding at a single entrance. The show is open every day from 9 am to 9.30 pm, with an entry fee of Rs. 40 for adults and Rs. 20 for children.

Traditionally, the Flower Show attracts a diverse crowd including both locals and tourists. People gather in significant numbers to admire the exquisite and imaginative floral arrangements and yesterday was no exception. The crowd responded with enthusiasm, becoming an integral part of the overall festive atmosphere.

Even the Chief Minister himself found joy in the floral displays, posing for photographs in front of the Chandrayaan model alongside the Bahubali rocket, Pragyaan Rover and Vikram Lander. This grand event is meticulously organised each year by Mysuru District Horticulture Society and the Department of Horticulture.

Lakhs of flowers

Over 85,000 flower pots, sourced from local horticultural gardens as well as from other regions, are on display at Kuppanna Park. An additional highlight is the artistic representation of Sri Chamundeshwari, created using over 50,000 flowers. After the stunning Chandrayaan model, which incorporates over 6 lakh flowers, this Chamundeshwari floral replica is capturing the attention of onlookers.

Furthermore, the floral model wishing victory for India in the Cricket World Cup has proven to be a major attraction. This display features a floral cricket bat, wickets, ball and a World Cup model with a floral map of India and it has been prominently showcased. Additionally, a floral model of the Golden Throne, on which the Mysuru Maharaja conducts his Durbar, has been designed using a palette of colourful flowers. Floral hockey stick and ball, shuttle cock and racket is also attracting visitors.

Numerous sponsors have generously contributed to the Flower Show, which is being conducted with a budget of Rs. 2.10 crore. Notable sponsors include Dairy Day for India’s World Cup victory model, JK Tyre for the heritage car and the Golden Throne, Amrit Noni for the cricket theme and Levista Coffee for the giant coffee mug.

In the age of social media, visitors are queueing up to capture the stunning floral displays and share them on various platforms. This trend has significantly enhanced the show’s popularity and has attracted a new generation of attendees. Moreover, the Flower Show is a family-friendly event, drawing many families who revel in the colourful and fragrant floral arrangements. As an initiative to acquaint public and youth with the beauty of flowers and gardening, the Horticulture Department is providing information about apiculture and has kept for sale several horticultural products.