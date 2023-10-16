Music Scholar Dr. Padma Murthy conferred ‘Rajya Sangeetha Vidwan’ award

October 16, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Noted Music Scholar Dr. Padma Murthy was conferred the prestigious ‘Rajya Sangeetha Vidwan’ award during the launch of Dasara cultural programmes at Mysore Palace premises here yesterday.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs. 5 lakh, a memento and a citation.

Speaking after inaugurating the programme, Chief Minister Siddharamaiah said that the erstwhile Mysore Maharajas patronised Arts, Literature, Music, Dance, Sports etc., which the Governments now have continued to do.

Pointing out that the State Government has been conferring the prestigious ‘Rajya Sangeetha Vidwan’ award for the past 30 years, he said that the first recipient of the award was Puttaraja Gawai in 1993. Now, Dr. Padma Murthy has got the award in recognition of her decades of service to music, he said.

Actress Bhavana Ramanna and team presenting Dance-Drama ‘Sri Chamundeshwari Mahishasura Mardini Simhavasini’ at Palace premises yesterday.

Noting that Dr. Padma Murthy is from Mysuru, Siddharamaiah recalled that Dr. Padma’s father was a senior Lawyer when he (Siddu) practiced Law in Mysuru, Siddharamaiah said that though Dr. Padma Murthy is 91 years old, her voice remains good even today. It is a joyful matter that Dr. Padma Murthy who is the daughter of Mysuru, has bagged this prestigious award, he added.

Speaking after receiving the award, Dr. Padma Murthy said that she is from Mysuru and did her studies and learnt Music here.

Noting that the Karnataka Government has bestowed her with this prestigious award in consideration of whatever service she has rendered to Karnatak Music, she said she was really delighted to receive the award.

Stating that it was a very special day for her, Dr. Padma Murthy said she was thankful to her family for having extended whole-hearted support in her service to the field of Music.

Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, in his address, said that the erstwhile Mysore Maharajas gave special importance to Arts and Culture. Likewise, Chief Minister Siddharamaiah too is giving Arts, Music and Culture their due, he added.

The inauguration was followed by Nadaswara Concert by Vidwan S. Puttaraju and Vidwan Yadukumar team, a Veerabhadra Kunita folk performance by Rajappa, Mallesh and team, Nadageethe and Asthana Geethe by Vidushi B. Rashmi and team, a scintillating ‘Sri Chamundeshwari Mahishasura Mardini Simhavasini’ Dance-Drama by Actress Bhavana Ramanna and team and ‘Sangeetha Yaana’ Musical Concert by Ajay Warrier and team.

Apart from the Palace premises, the Dasara cultural programmes will also take place at Jaganmohan Palace, Kalamandira, Ganabharathi, Sri Nadabrahma Sangeetha Sabha, Dufferin Clock Tower in front of Devaraja Market, Town Hall, Kirurangamandira, RamaGovinda Rangamandira, Natana Rangamandira in Mysuru and at Srikanteshwara Temple in Nanjangud.