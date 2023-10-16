Construct resort, windmill alongside forest boundary

October 16, 2023

State Government eases curbs on boundaries along Western Ghats, Reserve Forests

Bengaluru: The State Government has relaxed restrictions on construction activities within 1-km radius of forest boundaries in the Western Ghats, including Reserve Forests.

This decision marks a significant change in the regulations governing the construction of houses, buildings, resorts and other developments in proximity to forested areas, with a primary focus on minimising environmental impact.

Following a recent meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Eco-Sensitive Zones (ESZs), presided over by Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa announced that previously restricted zones within 1-km of protected forests would now permit construction activities on the privately-owned land.

These activities include the construction of residential homes, farmhouses, resorts, hotels and the installation of wind turbines for power generation.

While there were previous constraints on setting up wind power units in eco-sensitive zones due to concerns about bird fatalities resulting from turbine collisions, the Cabinet Sub-Committee has reached a unanimous decision to permit the establishment of these units within the forest boundaries.

“The construction of a house/farmhouse, resort or a hotel or the setting up of a windmill to generate power will now be possible alongside the boundary of the forest,” he said. He added that there was a ban on setting up wind power units in eco-sensitive zones as a wide range of birds die in turbine collisions.

“The Cabinet Sub-Committee unanimously agreed to allow setting up of these units,” he said. “The construction of a house/farmhouse resort or a hotel or the setting up of a windmill will now be possible alongside the boundary of forest,” Madhu Bangarappa added.

He emphasised that the Government has identified approximately 35 locations for this policy change, with plans to allow such activities in 29 of these places and a relaxation of restrictions in the remaining six areas.

The Government is committed to finding a solution to grant tilling rights to farmers in the Malnad region, simplifying the process by removing the requirement for 75 years’ worth of enjoyment documents and implementing necessary legislation to address this issue.