Brindavan Gardens musical fountain inaugurated

October 16, 2023

5,821 people witness colourful show last evening

Srirangapatna: The musical fountain at the Brindavan Gardens, situated within the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam, was unveiled for visitors during an inaugural event last evening. Agriculture Minister Cheluvarayaswamy inaugurated the renovated musical fountain in the presence of MLA Ramesh Babu Bandisiddegowda, Mandya Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumar, SP N. Yatish and officials from the Cauvery Neeravari  Nigam Limited (CNNL).

This modern marvel was built at an estimated cost of  Rs. 2.6 crore.

According to Farooq Abu, Assistant Executive Engineer at CNNL, a total of 5,821 people witnessed the musical fountain show last evening, comprising 3,529 adults and 2,292 children.

The innovative fountain boasts a range of effects, including laser displays, simulated fire and even snow effects. It has movable and rotating nozzles, all synchronised to the rhythm of music. Currently, the show begins at 7 pm every day.

On weekdays, the show lasts for one hour, while on weekends, it extends to two hours. For Dasara season, the fountains will remain open from 7 pm to 9.30 pm, he said. “It all depends on crowd response. We are prepared to keep it open till 10 pm also,” he added.

Mumbai-based Green Care Private Limited completed the construction of this new fountain which promises a captivating entertainment experience for tourists visiting the Brindavan Gardens.

