Dasara: Thousands of tourists flocking Mysuru

October 16, 2023

Day 1: 27,500 people at Flower Show; 16,600 at Zoo, 2,534 at Karanji Lake; 18,000 at Expo

Mysore/Mysuru: Thousands of tourists are flocking Mysuru for Dasara festival. Following the inauguration yesterday, visitors wasted no time in making their way to the main attraction, Flower Show. By 9.30 pm, 27,500 people had visited this show at Kuppanna Park.

Traditionally, on the inaugural day, the Flower Show would draw between 15,000 to 17,000 visitors. However, this year, the venue saw 25,000 people in attendance by evening and the final count reaching 27,500 by closing time.

Meanwhile, the Mysuru Zoo got a footfall of 16,600 visitors. Even though there was no specific inauguration at the Zoo, people lined up at the entrance gates to purchase tickets to see the diverse array of animals housed within. The crowd began to pour in early and many went on to explore other festival venues. The Karanji Lake Nature Park, too, recorded a respectable count of 2,534 visitors.

In the evening, the Dasara Exhibition Grounds welcomed over 18,000 people. Due to the free entrance, the exact headcount was not available, but estimates suggested that nearly 18,000 visited various stalls.

The Aahara Mela at Scouts and Guides Grounds too drew large crowds. Certain stalls offering snacks were so crowded that there was hardly any space left for the eager patrons.

Accommodations saw a surge in bookings, with over 30 percent of rooms booked on Oct. 14.

This number increased to 40 percent the following day. With schools and colleges having Dasara holidays, it is expected that bookings will reach 100 percent in the days to come. Food sector reaped substantial revenues, as all hotels were packed and patrons vied for tables to enjoy their meals.

Mysuru city has undergone a remarkable transformation with spectacular illumination. By 7 pm, the roads, especially around the Mysore Palace, were congested with traffic. The central business district witnessed heavy traffic, with many families arriving in vehicles to witness the illumination. Several roads were temporarily designated as one-ways, which added to the overall congestion. The influx of tourists has significantly boosted the local economy. Additionally, travel agencies and tour operators have experienced a surge in business. Even those selling traditional clothing, jewellery, handicrafts and souvenirs, have reported good sales.