Dazzling illumination transforms Mysuru city into a wonderland

October 16, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The illumination of streets and public spaces is a magnificent and visually stunning tradition that is a central feature of the Mysuru Dasara. This annual event has once again transformed the city into a magical wonderland.

A wide array of lighting elements, including LED lights, tubes, miniature lights, incandescent bulbs and laser lights, are used to bring this spectacle to life. The formal inauguration of the illumination was done last evening by Energy Minister K.J. George at ‘Green Pendal’ on New Sayyji Rao Road, attended by elected representatives and officials from the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), which is overseeing the lighting arrangements.

To commence this year’s festivities, approximately 120 kilometres of roads and 98 Circles have been brilliantly lit up. Additionally, 86 images, cutouts, and artistic artefacts have been meticulously designed, with the majority on display in the bustling Central Business District. Replicas of buildings and notable personalities at various junctions have captivated the attention of passersby. The illumination will be on from 7 pm to 10 pm until Nov. 4.

This year, Mysuru has extended a vibrant welcome to tourists through tasteful illumination at entry points like Bengaluru Road, T. Narasipur Road and Nanjangud Road.

The spectacular show encompasses not only streets but also trees, arches and historic buildings, creating an enchanting atmosphere throughout the city. Each year, a specific theme is chosen for the illumination. This year, a combination of themes highlighting the State government’s five guarantees takes the prime position.

Other themes pay tribute to the cultural and historical significance of the festival, notable personalities and royal symbols. Iconic heritage buildings such as the Mysore Palace, City Railway Station, MCC Office and others have been illuminated. The Mysore Palace stands out bathed in the golden hues of thousands of incandescent bulbs.

Historical figures who have left a lasting mark on the Mysuru kingdom, such as Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar, are commemorated with luminous displays, along with portraits of Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar and Kempananjammanni.

Around the city, various illuminated Circles are attracting attention, such as the portrait of Puneeth Rajkumar at Ekalavya Circle, joint portraits of Jnanpith awardees — Kuvempu, Dr. Shivaram Karanth, V.K. Gokak, Masti Venkatesh Iyengar, D.R. Bendre, Prof. U.R. Ananthamurthy, Dr. Chandrashekhar Kambar and Girish Karnad — at J.K. Grounds Circle and iconic Circles like Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle), Chamaraja Circle, K.R. Circle, LIC Circle, and Moulana Abul Kalam Azad Circle.

This year, CESC estimates an exclusive fund of Rs. 6.64 crore is required for this grand illumination, with an estimated power consumption of 1,43,961 units of electricity until Nov. 4. The task of illumination has been entrusted to over 70 to 80 contractors, engaging more than 350 to 400 workers.