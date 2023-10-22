Colourful adieu to Yuva Dasara

October 22, 2023

Dance feature on Indian Constitution, fashion show by actor Ashika Ranganath, musical nite by Benny Dayal keep the crowd engaged throughout evening

Mysore/Mysuru: Four days of razzmatazz that marked Yuva Dasara from Oct.18 ended on a colourful note at Maharaja’s College Grounds here last evening.

The programme began with a dance feature by students of Maharaja’s College highlighting the significance of Constitution with a peek into the life of struggle endured by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar called as ‘Architect of Indian Constitution’.

Yoga students of University of Mysore demonstrated different postures in sync with the song ‘Ekadanthaya Vakratundaya…’ played in the backdrop, spreading a message of keeping good health. The crowd enjoyed as the students of Napoklu First Grade College, Kodagu dressed in traditional Kodava attire performed, followed by a dance performance by Dance Class Mysuru troupe to foot tapping songs from Upendra starrer ‘Kabzaa’ film and ‘Feel The Power’ from Puneeth Rajkumar’s ‘Yuvarathna’. Youths went crazy as Sandalwood actress Ashika Ranganath hit the stage along with a row of beauties, clad in both western and traditional outfits, for the fashion show presented by Navami Troupe.

Noted playback singer Benny Dayal set the mood belting out hit numbers like ‘badtameez dil…’ from Ranbir Kapoor’s Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, ‘Nashe Si Chadh Gayi…’ from Ranveer Singh’s film Befikre, ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya…’ from Shah Rukh Khan’s Dil Se and ‘Pappu Can’t Dance’ from Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na.