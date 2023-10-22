Bow-wow echoes at JK Grounds

October 22, 2023

700 dogs of 47 breeds participate in Dog Show organised by Raitha Dasara Sub-Committee

Mysore/Mysuru: It was a ‘Dog’s Day Out’ as 700 dogs belonging to 47 different breeds including that of Indian and foreign, turned up for the Dog Show organised as part of Pet Animal Show by Raitha Dasara Sub-Committee at J.K. Grounds in the city this morning.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture K. Venkatesh inaugurated the Dog Show, that saw the participation of owners of domesticated canines and breeders, from across the city.

Apart from the Indian breeds like Mudhol Hound of Bagalkot in Karnataka, Rajapalyam of Tamil Nadu, which have also been inducted into the Indian army and ubiquitous foreign breeds like that of Pomeranian, German Shepherd Alsatian, Labrador and Golden Retriever seen in the households, the rarely domesticated breed of dogs like- American Akita, Jack Russell Terrier, Whippet, Hachiko, Alaskan Malamute, Belgium Malinois, Min Pin, Chihuahua, St.Bernard, Frenchi Corgi, Amercian Bully, Pitbull, Rotweiler, Englsih Mastiff, Dogo Argentino were also a part of the Dog Show.

Some of the foreign breeds which are reared in indoor temperature, were seen restricted to the car with AC turned on, till their names were called out for the show.

A total of 100 first and second prizes each and 20 consolation prizes were given to the best presented dogs in the show.

The rabbits and other pet animals were also brought to the show.