One-way rule on key roads

October 22, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In preparation for Ayudha Puja (Oct. 23) and Vijayadashami (Oct. 24), Mysuru City Police have implemented one-way traffic arrangements on several key roads as follows:

Vehicles approaching from Old Mysuru-Bengaluru Road to Fountain Circle must turn left at Link Road Junction, taking the route via Moulana Abul Kalam Azad Circle (Highway Circle) and Rajendranagar Main Road to reach Fountain Circle. Movement in the opposite direction is restricted.

Vehicles travelling from Fountain Circle towards Bengaluru Road should take Tipu Circle route to Link Road Junction on Old Mysuru-Bengaluru Road. Movement towards LIC Circle is prohibited and traffic from the opposite direction is not allowed.

Vehicle movement from LIC Circle to Link Road Junction on Old Mysuru-Bengaluru Road is restricted (East to West). However, vehicles are allowed to move in a one-way direction from LIC Circle to Link Road Junction (West to East).

Additionally, on Jumboo Savari day (Oct. 24), there is a complete ban on vehicular movement from 6 am to 8 pm along the following roads:

From Balarama Gate of Mysore Palace to Old Toll Gate Junction on Bengaluru Road — This includes Albert Victor Road, K.R. Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road, Govt. Ayurveda College, Highway Circle, Nelson Mandela Road, and Hanumanthanagar 3rd Main Road in front of the North Gate of Torchlight Parade Grounds. Furthermore, the movement of both heavy and light goods vehicles towards Mysuru city is prohibited on several key roads: Nanjangud Road, T. Narasipur Road, Bannur Road, Bengaluru Road, KRS Road, Hunsur Road, Bogadi Road and H.D. Kote Road.

As the city anticipates a significant influx of visitors from various locations to witness Jumboo Savari, it’s essential to note that climbing on old or dilapidated buildings along Sayyaji Rao Road to view the procession is strictly prohibited under the Karnataka Municipal Act 1976.