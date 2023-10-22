Ayudha Puja tomorrow

October 22, 2023

CM Siddharamaiah to inaugurate Jumboo Savari on Oct. 24

Mysore/Mysuru: With just a day remaining for Ayudha Puja and two days for Vijayadashami, Mysuru’s residents flocked to major markets and city streets this morning to purchase fruits, vegetables, puja articles and other essentials for the upcoming celebrations.

Ayudha Puja, also known as ‘Astra Puja’ or the worship of weapons, is set to take place on the ninth day of Navarathri, on Oct. 23 (tomorrow). The grand culmination of the 10-day Dasara festival, Vijayadashami, is scheduled for Oct. 24, featuring the iconic grand procession (Jumboo Savari) and the ceremonial Torchlight Parade.

Capitalising on the clear skies and favourable weather, locals made their way to markets to prepare for the festive season, which concludes with the renowned Jumboo Savari. To the relief of the citizens, the prices of fruits and vegetables have seen only a marginal increase ahead of the annual festival.

Apart from Devaraja Market and J.K. Grounds, many vendors, particularly local growers, were spotted selling fruits, vegetables and flowers throughout the city.

Mysuru has donned a festive look, illuminated over a 140 kms area, attracting a surge of tourists since the festivities began. Hotels, resorts and other accommodations reported 100 percent occupancy due to the long weekend leading up to Oct. 24.

Markets teeming with people

This morning, thousands thronged the markets to purchase puja items, flowers, banana stalks, and ash gourd. Vehicle owners queued up at service stations to ensure their vehicles were washed and cleaned for the auspicious occasion. Prices of car washing tasks also increased due to huge demand.

There’s been a significant demand for items such as lemons, Chrysanthemum (sevanthige) flowers, banana stalks, fruits, sweets, ash gourd, puffed rice (kadlepuri), puja articles, new clothes and more, leading to slight price increases in flowers, fruits and vegetables. Sevanthige, particularly popular, are being sold for approximately Rs. 50-70 per meter, while ash gourd, another sought-after item, is priced at Rs. 70-80 per piece, varying with size and weight. Banana stalks are available at Rs. 30-50 per pair and lemons at three for Rs. 10. Local roads have been lined with vendors selling fruits, vegetables, puja articles and other festival necessities. These markets and roads are bustling with activity and are expected to see even more rush in the evening and tomorrow morning as last-minute preparations are made.

Palace rituals/ closure

As part of Ayudha Puja rituals within Mysore Palace, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the titular head of the erstwhile Mysore royal family, will offer prayers (Mahanavami) to the royal armoury, which includes swords, guns and daggers of the Wadiyar dynasty. Additionally, the royal horses and elephants will be worshipped.

To accommodate these rituals, the Palace will be closed for visitors on Oct. 23 from 10 am to 2 pm. On Oct. 24, entry to the Palace will be restricted all day due to Vijayadashami procession. Similarly, on Nov. 8, the Palace will be closed for visitors from 10 am to 1 pm as the Golden Throne will be disassembled and placed in the Strong Room.

‘Jumboo Savari’

Jumboo Savari will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddharamaiah on Oct. 24 between 4.40 pm and 5 pm. He will shower flower petals on the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari placed inside the 750-kg Golden Howdah atop the lead elephant Abhimanyu. Prior to that, Nandi Dhwaja Puja will be performed by the CM at the Palace North Gate between 1.46 pm and 2.08 pm.

Following the procession, the Torchlight Parade will take place at the Torchlight Parade Ground in Bannimantap, starting at 7.30 pm, where Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will receive the guard of honour.