Wrestlers’ show of strength on Akhada

October 17, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The second-day of Dasara Nada Kusti (traditional wrestling) tournament saw 34 bouts. In six other bouts, the wrestlers present got a walk over and were declared winners due to the absence of rival contestants, at the akhada (arena) of D. Devaraj Urs Multi-purpose Stadium, adjacent to Dasara Exhibition Grounds in city last evening.

Of the total bouts, 24 bouts made the spectators to come to the edge of their seats, with equally competitive wrestlers putting up a formidable show, with one among them eventually emerging as winner. Ten bouts ended up in a draw, with each of the contestants not willing to give up at any cost.

The bouts that made interesting to watch were between Kyathamaranahalli Pailwan Rahul and Bannur Pailwan Chandrashekar; Kyathamaranahalli Pailwan Manoj and Kalaiah Garadi’s Pailwan Rohit; T. Narasipur Pailwan Nayan Kranthi and Bannur Pailwan Varun; Hunsur Pailwan Chethan and Naguvanahalli Pailwan Tilak Gowda; Mandi Mohalla Pailwan Yakshit Gowda and Rammanahalli Pailwan Chandu; Chamundi Vihar Stadium’s Pailwan Harshit Gowda and Pailwan Mahadeva Swamy; Pandavapura Pailwan Nithin Gowda and Paduvarahalli Pailwan Mohit; Nazarbad Pailwan Surya and Isquiyaan Garadi’s Pailwan Mohammed; Malavalli Pailwan Venugopal and Golur Pailwan Yashwanth; Rammanahalli Pailwan Subhash and Isquiyaan Garadi’s Pailwan Mohammed Kounen Sultan; Kyathamaranahalli Pailwan Ramesh and Kalastavadi Pailwan Harish Gowda; Nagarle Garadi’s Pailwan Bhuvan Nayak and Bannur Pailwan Arjun Gowda; Belagola Pailwan Gowtham and Kalale Pailwan Madesh.

Pailwan Vishruth of Sahukar Channaiah Kusti Akhada won against Pailwan Nikhil of Melapura, Mellahalli Pailwan Anil Kumar won against Kailaspuram Pailwan Mosheikh, Pailwan Mehboob Khan of Lala Miya Garadi won against Pailwan Nithin of Ittigegud, Veeranagere Pailwan Bhuvan won against Pailwan Hemanth Kumar of Bokkahalli, Naguvanahalli Pailwan Mohith won against Pailwan Raju, Fakir Ahmed Saab Garadi Pailwan Mohammed Azan Khan, Ishquiyaan Garadi won against Pailwan Nikhil Vardhan of Mandya, Pailwan Hrishikesh, Mandya won against Pailwan Mohammed Ayan of Anjuman Garadi, Kalale Pailwan Mahadeva Swamy won against Bannur Pailwan, Ingalige Pailwan Mubarak won against Pailwan Hanumanthu of Belagavi, Pailwan Deekshit of Bhootappanavara Garadi won against Pailwan Rohit Patil of Belagavi and Pailwan Rushi V. Kumar of Chamundi Vihar Stadium won against Pailwan Manasa of Kalale.

Tryst with weight lifting

Pailwans of North Karnataka showed their prowess in weight lifting, raising the eyebrows of the gathering, who watched them in awe.

Pailwan Melu Nandappa Hannama Sagar of Bidiru Kundari village in Muddebihal taluk of Vijayapura district lifted a sand bag weighing 300 kg for nine times.

Pailwan Umesh Suribi of Bettasur, went around the wrestling arena carrying 210 kg sack of jowar on his back. The other acts included removing and fixing of wheels of a bullock cart loaded with 110-kg jowar and pulling of the bullock cart without moving the wheels.