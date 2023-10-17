Pramoda Devi flags off Srirangapatna Dasara

October 17, 2023

Srirangapattana: Member of the Erstwhile Mysore Royal Family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar inaugurated the grand three day Dasara celebrations at historic Srirangapatna town yesterday, by showering flowers on the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari Devi.

The Jumboo Savari procession was flagged off at the auspicious Abhijin Muhurat (3 pm to 4 pm).

Elephant Mahendra, accompanied by Elephants Vijaya and Varalakshmi, moved majestically in the procession carrying the Ambari, with thousands of people cheering the occasion reminiscing the grandeur of Dasara.

The procession which started off from Kirangur Bannimantap, passed through Baburayanakoppal, Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway and entered the main entrance of Srirangapatna. The huge gathering, which witnessed the historic procession enjoyed the procession and the performance of various art troupes.

The procession culminated at Sri Ranga Vedike erected near Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple. Various artiste groups including Police Band, Ashwa Dala, Puja Kunita, Veeragase, Nagari, Jade Kolata, Garudi Gombe, Tamate, Kamsale, Dollu Kunita, Somana Kunita, Vonake Kunita, Rangada Kunita, Koli Nritya, Kahale, Nasik Dol, Dodda Anjaneya Nritya, Pattada Kunita, Hulivesha, Mahila Dollu Kunita and Yakshagana among others provided the extra splendour to the historic occasion.

Many Tableaus by the Department of Women and Child Development like State Government’s popular Gruha Lakshmi Scheme, depicting The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, Emergency Cardiac treatment by Health Department and various others giving information about various programmes of State Departments like Sericulture, Agriculture, Horticulture and others were also part of the procession.

Vedic scholar of Srirangapatna Bhanuprakash Sharma supervised the associated religious rituals. Seating arrangements for the people were made by the District Administration at various places along the route of the procession.

Srirangapatna Dasara has its own historical significance- Pramoda Devi Wadiyar

Speaking after inaugurating the Dasara celebrations, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar said that Srirangapatna Dasara has its own historical significance and she need not repeat. “I am happy that I am invited to inaugurate the Srirangapatna Dasara. People of the State including Srirangapatna now need water. I pray that by the grace of Sri Ranganathaswamy and Goddess Chamundeshwari, it rains more and fill our reservoirs,” added Pramoda Devi.

Mandya District Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy, who also spoke on the occasion, said that he had prayed for more rains and hoped that KRS reservoir becomes full by the grace of God. “Srirangapatna Dasara has been inaugurated by the Member of the Royal Family for the first time. We are happy that the District Administration is successful in getting the Dasara inaugurated by the Rajamathe.

MLA Bandisiddegowda said that Srirangapatna Dasara has been celebrated in a meaningful way this year and he has prayed for the well-being of the people of the State.

District Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy, MLAs Ramesh Bandisiddegowda, Kadalur Uday, M.P. Narendraswamy, former MLA Vijayalakshmi Bandisiddegowda, DC Dr. Kumar, SP N. Yathish, ZP CEO Shaikh Tanvir Asif, AC Nandish, Asst. Superintendent of Police C. Thimmaiah, Tahsildar Ashwini and others were present on the occasion.