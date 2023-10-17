CM admits to power shortage in State

October 17, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Admitting that the State is facing power crisis due to poor monsoon, Chief Minister Siddharamaiah said that he has directed the authorities to purchase power from other States.

Speaking to presspersons at his residence in T.K. Layout here yesterday, he said the State needs nearly 3,000 MW power to meet the current demand. Blaming the previous BJP Government for power crisis as it failed to enhance power generation, Siddharamaiah said he has also directed sugar factories to step up power production.

Maintaining that the Congress Government was committed to provide four hours of quality power (three-phase power) every day to farmers as demanded by them, the CM said that the sudden rise in demand in the month of September has compounded the problem.

Continuing, the CM said that 216 of the 236 taluks in the State are declared as drought hit. Noting that the State has suffered crop loss in over 42,000 hectares, he said that as of now, there is no drinking water problem. However, measures will be taken to ensure that there will be no drinking water crisis in the coming months, even if there is a rain shortfall. He further said that he has sought adequate relief funds from the Centre for tackling drought in Karnataka.