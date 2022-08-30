Srirangapatna Dasara from  Sept. 28 to Oct. 2: Minister

August 30, 2022

Mandya: Mandya District In-charge Minister K. Gopalaiah has said that the Srirangapatna Dasara celebrations will be held for 5 days from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2. The Minister has also asked the District Administration to make all necessary preparations in this connection.

Gopalaiah was speaking at a preliminary meeting held at the Zilla Panchayat’s Cauvery Auditorium here yesterday.

“Clean the Bannimantap, ponds, lakes and all historical places and provide basic amenities like drinking water, toilets and other needed facilities in a systematic manner,” the Minister instructed the officials.

“Let the programmes arranged during Dasara have variety. People should have both information and entertainment. Give priority to cleanliness and arrange for 3-5 elephants on the day of inauguration, Police Band and new tableaux,” he added.

“Last year, with grants of Rs. 50 lakh from Mysuru Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Rs. 25 lakh from the Tourism Department, Rs. 20 lakh from Kannada and Culture Department and funds from various organisations, totalling Rs. 1.5 crore, Dasara was celebrated in a grand manner for 3 days. This year, the Mysuru DC Office has released a grant of Rs.1 crore and officials should obtain grants and funds from other Departments and organisations and prepare to celebrate Dasara events in a bigger way,” Gopalaiah said.

MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah said that former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda or CFTRI Director be invited to inaugurate Dasara festivities. “The payment to contractors for executing works is getting delayed and artistes who performed during the festivities are also not getting their remuneration quickly,” he said and asked the authorities concerned to ensure that artistes get payments immediately without any delay.

Mandya DC S. Aswathi asked all concerned Departments to prepare a list of works to be carried out by their departments during Dasara and submit them.

Holding a meeting with officials after her meeting with the District In-charge Minister, DC Aswathi said that Raitha Dasara should have milking competition, cattle competition and other competitions.

“In addition, Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries and Sericulture Departments must organise exhibitions and hold handicrafts training to farmers. The exhibition should introduce latest innovations about agricultural produce,” she added.

“Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports should organise chess, wrestling, volleyball, kabbadi, water sports, boating and other sporting competitions separately for men and women. In Children Dasara, seminars, cultural competitions should be held. Rangoli, dance and other competitions should be arranged in Mahila Dasara. Kannada and Culture Department should organise puja kunitha competitions,” the DC added.