Sewage Treatment Plant at Kesare Vacant land faces encroachment threat

August 30, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With a large space of land meant for Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Kesare remaining vacant and unused for years, the locals are apprehensive that land sharks may encroach upon it, which is valued at crores of rupees.

About 65 to 70 acres of land was acquired by the Government for setting up of STP at Kesare, following which the STP was built on a 25-30 acre plot of the land during 1998-2002, while the unused land was secured with fencing. While a portion of the unused land was utilised for construction of staff quarters, the rest of the space was fenced. But still, some land sharks, eyeing the highly valuable land, are out to grab it by encroachment, according to some locals, who allege that the MCC is doing little to conserve the land despite several representations made in this regard.

The Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Board (KUWS&DB) had acquired about 5-acres land in 2002 for the setting up of STP pumping station, following which it was handed over to MCC. After the pumping station was set up, the vacant space was secured with fencing.

But recently, some people are carrying out land cleaning activities, which has given rise to speculations that the land may be encroached upon. After the cleaning and levelling activities started, the locals complained to the MCC about the activities going on there, which however has fallen on deaf ears.

This apart, several private sheds have sprung up at the space between the Ring Road and STP. The locals contend that despite complaints,the MCC authorities have not bothered to get the unauthorised sheds evacuated. The locals claim that the unauthorised sheds sprang up before the authorities could repair the fencing, that got damaged during the execution of Ring Road works.

According to the locals, several attempts were being made for the past several days for encroaching 2-3 acres of land near the Wet-well Unit of the STP. But the MCC authorities have remained silent and this may be due to political pressure. Since few days, the cleaning and levelling works of the land is going on, which has given rise to suspicion among the local population. But it has been discovered that some private parties have taken up these activities with an intention of grabbing valuable Government land. The MCC authorities too have remained silent over the issue.

Asking the MCC officials to give a clarification on whether the said vacant land indeed belonged to private parties, they urged the MCC authorities to immediately visit the spot and halt the ongoing activities there, before it is too late.