Kesare hut dwellers demand homes

August 3, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Seeking homes for them, more than 80 hut dwellers residing near Kurimandi Park in Kesare staged a demonstration under the banner of Dalit Sangharsha Samiti (DSS) in front of the  park yesterday.

Claiming that they have been living in thatched huts for several years braving the sun and rains, the dwellers maintained that several representations to people’s representatives and the authorities to provide them shelter have gone unheard.

 Accusing the authorities of being apathetic to their plight, they urged the Government to come to their rescue by building houses and providing civic amenities.

DSS office-bearer Nanjappa Basavanagudi and others took part in the demonstration.

  1. ANNA says:
    August 4, 2020 at 4:21 pm

    These people are better to do than many middle people. They have BPL cards and avail day to day provisions at dirt cheap cost or most of the time free. These people are just vote banks of these local corporations. Ask them to work and earn money they vl show you attitude. I don’t say government shouldn’t take care of them however let govt give them jobs or ask them to work. It’s like they get everything for free and no value. If this continues there vl be no workers left to do any job and people vl become lazy. Also these people use there caste as weapon and you should check out in govt office how they take bribe for moving file and if anybody questions they simply say nobody can touch us or they vl b jailed because they vl make allegations that it’s based on caste. Let’s just have humanity as caste and all treated same. Not just middle class struggling all there life n paying taxes whereas lower case live a life of being lazy n enjoying all govt facilities without any hard work.

