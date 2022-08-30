Mandya’s MySugar factory to commence sugarcane crushing from Aug. 31

August 30, 2022

CM Bommai to officially launch cane crushing before Sept. 10

Mandya: Sugarcane crushing at MySugar factory will be symbolically launched on Aug. 31 and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will officially launch the same before Sept. 10, said Minister for Sugar and Textiles Shankar Patil Munenakoppa.

The Minister, who visited the sugar factory on Sunday, inspected the working condition of various machineries and said that officials have been instructed to supply sugarcane by Aug. 30 and the crushing process will begin from Aug. 31.

Pointing out that the technical and financial recommendations made by the Expert Committee has identified necessary steps to prevent wastage of money, the Minister said that the recommendations will be adopted to ensure that MySugar runs profitably without going into loss again.

“Importance will be given for the production of ethanol by establishing an ethanol unit in the factory. Sugarcane will be procured from the farmers as per the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) fixed by the Centre.

The State Government will ensure that the sugar factory functions properly and knowledgeable officials will be posted to run the factory under Government control to make sure that there will be no room for any illegalities and to maintain transparency in the functioning of the factory,” he said.

MySugar General Manager B.C. Shivananda Murthy, Managing Director Patil Appasaheb, former MLA K.T. Srikantegowda and others were present.