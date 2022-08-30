Number of Judges in the country is not in proportion to the population: High Court Judge

August 30, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka High Court Judge Justice K. Somashekar has opined that the number of Judges in the country is not in proportion to the population but still the Judges, despite limitations, are discharging their responsibility of giving justice.

He was speaking after inaugurating a workshop ‘Pra-Shikshana Varga- 2022-23’ organised by Adhivakta Parishat (Advocates Organisation) for its members at Vijnana Bhavan in Manasagangothri campus on Saturday.

“It is estimated that the present population of the country is about 135 crore though it has touched 140 crore. Though the population of Karnataka is stated to be about 6.5 crore, it has actually reached 7 crore.

Even the population of Bengaluru has touched 1.5 crore though 1.3 crore is the estimated figure. But unfortunately, the number of Judges in the country is not in proportion to the population. We have one Judge for some million cases and the number of cases awaiting judgment is innumerable,” said the High Court Judge.

Exhorting Advocates and Judges to think about what they can contribute to the society, the Judge urged advocates to be fully aware of Civil Procedure Code and the judgments that have been delivered by various Courts. “The 12th century ‘Anubhava Mantapa’ is reborn as the present Parliament. During the time of Basavanna, intellectuals and well-wishers used to discuss and work keeping in mind the best interests of the society. Similarly, Adhivakta Parishat is also working,” observed the Judge.

Stating that Adhivakta is working towards ensuring a smooth relationship between the Bench (Court) and Bar (Advocates’ Association), Justice Somashekar felt that it propagates the wishes of our Constitution which calls for considering the issues of social, economic and political equality at the time of delivering justice.

Good heart and smartness are needed while discharging our duties. Advocates should be aware about the primary and secondary documents to submit and should work towards getting justice for the common man. For this, continuous study is essential,” he continued.

“If Bramha-Vishnu-Maheshwara are united, Pralaya will happen. Similarly, at present the Judiciary, Legislature and Executive can create Pralaya if they work in cohesion. That’s why, there is a District Judge, Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police at the district level and Tahsildar, Circle Inspector and Magistrate at the taluk level,” he said.

Describing Brain, Heart, Lungs, Kidney and Liver as 5 most vital organs of the body which can determine the life of a person, he said though Kidney and Heart transplants are being done, there is always a possibility of one person dying to save the other.

“In the same manner, when some cases are dismissed, it is possible to file a review petition. Advocates should know about the relevant rules while filing a review petition and collect information about them,” concluded High Court Judge Somashekar.

Senior Advocates P.D. Medappa, A.S. Nataraju, O. Shyam Bhat, K.R. Shivashankar, C. Appajigowda and V. Mythili were felicitated on the occasion. Mysuru unit Adhivakta Parishat President V. Sharada presided.

Former Solicitor General of India C. Shashikant, Chamarajanagar Adhivakta Parishat unit President K. Yogesh, General Secretary M.S. Phanichetan and others were present on the occasion.