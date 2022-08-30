Service Road near Dattagalli caves in

August 30, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Following continuous rains in city, the Service Road of the Outer Ring Road near Dattagalli has caved in forming a large pit, about 20 ft. deep.

About 15 days back, a portion of the Service Road had caved in forming a 5 to 6 ft. deep pit. On Monday afternoon, more portion has caved in at the same spot.

Meanwhile, the area Corporator, speaking to Star of Mysore said that there is a drain passing near the caved in portion of the Service Road. “Efforts were made to cover the large ditch with mud, but due to rains it was not possible. As the Ring Road comes under the Public Works Department (PWD), I have informed the issue to the officials concerned and the caved in portion has been barricaded as a precautionary measure,” he added.