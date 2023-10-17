70 vie for Dasara Water Sports CM Cup at Varuna Lake

October 17, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Dasara Water Sports have made a comeback this year at the picturesque Varuna Lake on T. Narasipur Road.

The State Government, which had previously unveiled the ambitious plans to establish water sports at Varuna Lake as a permanent fixture, has organised the prestigious CM’s Cup this year and the State-level competitions are being held from today (Oct. 17) till Oct. 19 from 9 am till about 12.30 pm.

Over 70 participants from across the State are taking part. Maj. Gen. (Retd) Mukkatira N. Devaiah, President of the Kayaking and Canoeing Association of Karnataka and Advisor to GETHNA (General Thimayya National Academy of Adventure), told Star of Mysore this morning that this Dasara water sports event forms an integral part of the Chief Minister’s Cup.

This event is jointly organised by the District Administration, Karnataka Olympic Association, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, GETHNA, in collaboration with Outback Adventures which has made all arrangements for the event. Devaiah emphasised the introduction of kayaking, canoeing and dragon boat races, all of which hold importance. While kayaking and canoeing are established Olympic events, the dragon boat race stands out as an Asian Games event.

Importantly, these games have made their debut in the Dasara Water Sports this year, with a focus on nurturing local talent, particularly in Mysuru. This marks the very first Karnataka-level competition of its kind, he added.

Kayaking involves the skilful navigation of a small, narrow watercraft known as a kayak and it is a competitive sport. Canoeing presents a challenge, demanding a high level of skill as paddlers manoeuvre specialised canoes through the water. Dragon boat racing stands out as a captivating team paddling sport, with multiple paddlers per team propelling long, slender boats adorned with dragon heads and tails.

Notably, the participants include 15 sailors from Mysuru (12 dragon boat racing and three kayaking), as well as sportspersons from Karwar, Chitradurga, Udupi, Davanagere and Bengaluru. Maj. Gen. Devaiah expressed enthusiasm regarding the reception of these relatively lesser-known sports, highlighting their potential at the national level.

Outstanding performers in the CM’s Cup have the opportunity to advance to the National-level, signifying the potential for these water sports to gain prominence. He underscored the need to raise awareness about the inclusivity of kayaking and canoeing and said that these sports are not expensive and require minimal investment. The development of accessible facilities, especially for girls, and the provision of beginner-friendly sessions are essential steps to make these water sports more accessible to new-comers.