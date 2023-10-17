Lyricist Jayant Kaikini inaugurates Dasara Kavya Sambhrama

October 17, 2023

Literature must bring changes in society: District Minister

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa has said “Literature is one of the prominent fields with a strong influence on the society, with its roots in folklore that stems from the life and travails of the people.”

He was speaking during the inauguration of Poets Meet (Dasara Kavya Sambhrama) organised by Dasara Poets Meet Sub-Committee at Kalamandira in city this morning.

“Vachana literature has brought enormous changes in society. Likewise, inspired by the thinkings of erstwhile Maharaja of Mysore Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, I wish that this Poets Meet sends out a strong message against untouchability and honour killing which hangs down the head of mankind in shame and wipe out the acts of deforestation,” he said.

Writer and film lyricist Dr. Jayant Kaikini, who inaugurated Dasara Kavya Sambhrama, said “Of late social media (online) has opened doors for several poets, but best of the poetries can be produced only offline, where internet is not available. Earlier education was meant for awareness, but now there are more number of young poets than literary buffs. Even the number of awards instituted in the field of literature are more.”

He (Kaikini) advised the young writers to read more as wisdom forms the core of literary skills.

“We are confused over admitting children to English medium schools. However, my memory is still afresh about taking part in Dasara Poets Meet 50 years ago, when the big names in the realm had also participated. While in the ongoing Poets Meet, 240 poets have enrolled, which is an evidence for literature growing in a big way.”

Recalling the words of his father and writer Gowrish Kaikini who had also written several forms of literature, he said “Poetry should portray the world of mankind, looking at the society in various directions.”

MLC A.H. Vishwanath, who also has several literary works to his credit, appealed to the fellow politicians to contribute to the field of literature, by writing about politics. Even the writers should raise their voice against the ills of the society including political developments.

Expressing his disappointment over the authorities concerned ignoring him by not inviting him for any Dasara meetings, Vishwanath said “The Poets Meet is the first programme I am attending in Dasara this year. I will raise the issue with the CM.”