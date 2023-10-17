Stars to perform at Yuva Dasara from tomorrow
October 17, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The posters of Yuva Dasara, one of the key attractions of Dasara, which will be held from Oct. 18 to 21 at Maharaja’s College Grounds, were released by Distrcit Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa in city yesterday.

Sandalwood actor Shiva Rajkumar, who is popular as ‘Hat-trick Hero’ will be inaugurating Yuva Dasara tomorrow at 6 pm in the presence of a host of dignitaries.

On the inaugural day, Sandalwood night has been organised from 7 pm to 10.30 pm. A musical nite by singer Sanjith Hegde and troupe will be held on Oct. 19 from 6 pm to 8 pm; music and dance by Shilpa Rao and troupe from 9.30 pm to 10.50 pm.

On Oct. 20, the performances of ‘All Ok and Troupe’ is scheduled from 7 pm to 8.30 pm, followed by Salim-Sulaiman troupe from 9 pm to 10.30 pm.

On Oct.21, Mohan Sisters and troupe will present a musical nite from 7.10 pm to 8.40 pm followed Benny Dayal and troupe from 9 pm to 10.30 pm.

