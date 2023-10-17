103rd Convocation of Mysore University tomorrow

October 17, 2023

Honorary Doctorates for Dr. P.S. Shankar, K.B. Ganapathy and Javagal Srinath

Mysore/Mysuru: As many as 32,240 students will be conferred degrees at the 103rd Convocation of the University of Mysore (UoM) to be held at Crawford Hall in city at 10.30 am tomorrow (Oct. 18).

Addressing a press meet at Crawford Hall here yesterday, UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Loknath said that Honorary Doctorates will be conferred on Nadoja Dr. P.S. Shankar, Emeritus Professor of Medicine, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bengaluru; Senior Journalist K.B. Ganapathy (KBG), Founder-Editor of Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra newspapers and Javagal Srinath, former International Cricketer, during the Convocation.

Former Director-General of DRDO Dr. V.K. Atre will deliver the Convocation address while Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is the Chancellor of all State Universities, will preside. Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar will be present.

Continuing, Prof. Loknath said that among the 32,240 students, 20,189 are women and 12,051 men. In all, 539 candidates will be receiving Ph.D degrees in various subjects and among them 248 are female and 291 male candidates.

“A total of 26,074 candidates will be given Bachelor’s degree, of whom 16,142 are female. Also, 5,627 students will be conferred with Master’s degrees. In all, 420 Medals and 275 prizes have been shared by 249 candidates in all the five faculties of the University. Among them, 180 are female candidates,” he said.

After conferring the medals and degrees to a few students in the morning, the presentation of degrees to others will take place at 2.30 pm at Crawford Hall where Dr. P.S. Shankar and K.B. Ganapathy will present the degrees to students.

The top Medallists include Sneha Abraham, who has been awarded 16 Gold Medals and 2 cash prizes in M.Sc (Chemistry), Shrividya, who has bagged 15 Gold Medals and 4 cash prizes in MA (Kannada), Smitha Rajendra, who has secured 5 Gold Medals and 1 cash prize in M.Ed and Archieshmathi Sadashy, who has bagged 5 Gold Medals and 7 cash prizes in B.Music.