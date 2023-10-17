Huge demand for Ambaari bus ride to witness illuminated city

October 17, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Ambaari, a double-decker hop-on and hop-off bus service launched by the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), has become a popular choice among visitors who want to witness the illuminated streets.

As part of Dasara, the roads and circles are beautifully illuminated from 7 pm to 10.30 pm. Many people prefer to avoid navigating the city’s night-time traffic or walking on uneven, pothole-ridden roads, making Ambaari bus an attractive and hassle-free option.

With the onset of Dasara illumination from Oct. 15, all six Ambaari buses are in operation for illumination tours. Each bus is equipped with 25 seats on the lower deck and 20 seats on the upper deck.

The bus schedule includes three trips daily, commencing at 6.30 pm, 8.30 pm and 9.30 pm. About 45 passengers can travel in one bus and all six buses carry 270 passengers on each trip. So a total of 1,620 passengers get to enjoy the illuminated city.

The upper deck of Ambaari bus is in high demand, with most online bookings prioritising this section. Such is the demand that individuals are willing to postpone their trips to the following day if upper deck tickets are not available on a particular day.

In anticipation of this heightened demand, the KSTDC has increased the price of upper deck tickets on Ambaari for watching the illumination to Rs. 500 per person, while the lower deck remains at Rs. 250. KSTDC has reported that bookings for next eight days are full and the Dasara illumination will continue until Nov. 4.

The KSTDC has also explored the possibility of introducing an additional trip. However, the current timing constraints have posed challenges and they have requested the Chief Minister to extend the illumination time until 11 pm. This extension would accommodate more tourists and local residents.

All tickets can be booked online at https://www.kstdc.co/, and children above the age of five are required to purchase full-price tickets.

The Ambaari bus covers following route: Old DC Office, Crawford Hall, ORI, Central Library, Ramaswamy Circle, Sanskrit Patashala, Palace South Gate, Jayamarthanda Gate, Hardinge Circle (Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle), K.R. Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road, Ayurveda College Circle, Mysore Medical College, City Railway Station, and returns to the starting point at Mayura Hoysala Hotel.