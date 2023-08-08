New faces likely in Dasara elephant list

August 8, 2023

Two jumbos from Sakrebail elephant camp in focus; Forest Dept. team visits camp in Shivamogga

Mysore/Mysuru: If all goes according to the plans, the team of Dasara elephants troop may have new faces, with at least two elephants from Sakrebyle Elephant Camp in Shivamogga expected to be a part of Nada Habba this time. With this, the prayers of mahouts and kavadis of Sakrebyle Camp that was long overdue, is most likely to be heard, with the Forest Department also showing a positive response.

According to the legend associated with Dasara festival, the elephants along with their mahouts and kavadis from the camps in Mysuru, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar districts have been an integral part of the annual fest leaving an indelible mark, equally contributing to the success of the festival.

Every year, the mahouts and kavadis of Sakrebyle Elephant Camp have been submitting memorandums seeking an opportunity to be a part of the famed festival that still attracts global attention. However, it has remained unfulfilled. Amid this, it is being said that, at least two elephants from Sakrebyle may be a part of Dasara this year.

To add credence to this, acting on the instructions of DCF (Wildlife), Mysuru Division, Saurabh Kumar, a team of Forest personnel including RFO Subhash Hugar, Veterinarian Dr. Mujeeb and his Assistant Akram visited Sakrebyle Elephant Camp and inspected the elephants. The elephants inspected were Sagar-38, Bahaddur-37, Netra-25 and Haale-15 and among them Sagar and Netra are expected to find place for this year’s Dasara.

On the other hand, Forest Department is searching for the female elephants with calm and gentle behaviour. Apart from the challenges of preparing the elephants that carry Golden Howdah in the future, another challenge is of the kumki elephants, the female elephants that amble along with the howdah carrier on the either side, to keep the male in good mood throughout the Jumboo Savari.

Though the need for male elephants can be addressed by taming the male elephants at camps in Thithimathi, Anekadu, Bheemanakatte, Dubare and Rampura, it is not the same in the case of female elephants at those camps. Some of them have calves and some are pregnant. Other elephants are aged 60 years and above and some have been rescued from circus, which do not fit the bill. Hence the focus is on Sakrebyle Elephant Camp.

The elephant named Bhagirati at Sakrebyle Camp which was supposed to be a prominent pick is pregnant. Hence another female elephant named Netra is in focus.

DCF Saurabh Kumar said that “The list of 14 Dasara elephants will be prepared and submitted to Dasara Committee in a week. To select the elephants, Forest Officers team visited elephant camps at Thithimathi, Bheemanakatte, Aane Kadu, Dubare and Rampura. Four elephants at Sakrebyle Elephant Camp in Shivamogga is also inspected.”