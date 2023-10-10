Abhimanyu begins training with Wooden Howdah

October 10, 2023

Carries about 800-kg weight from Palace to Torchlight Parade Grounds amidst rain

Mysore/Mysuru: With the famed Jumboo Savari scheduled to take place on Vijayadashami (Oct. 24), Abhimanyu, who will be carrying the 750-kg Golden Howdah with the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari in it, began his training of carrying the 280-kg Wooden Howdah, the replica of the Golden Howdah, amidst heavy rains yesterday evening.

He carried over 830-kg weight, which included Gaadhi-Namdha, ropes, 280-kg Wooden Howdah and 500-kg sand bags, from the Mysore Palace to the Torchlight Parade Grounds at Bannimantap with ease.

When Abhimanyu reached the Palace Gates at about 5.45 pm, heavy rain began to lash. At about 5.10 pm yesterday, Abhimanyu was led near the residence of the Mysore royal family, where a crane has been installed and puja was performed to the Wooden Howdah. Gaadhi-Namdha (cushion-like material) was then placed on Abhimanyu’s back which were fastened with ropes and the Wooden Howdah was then placed on Gaadhi-Namdha with the help of the crane and was tied. Later, sand bags were placed inside the Howdah. To prevent Gaadhi-Namdha from getting wet due to rain, plastic sheets were covered.

Abhimanyu, who didn’t seem perturbed about the rain and the sound of thunder, began to walk majestically along with other Dasara elephants on the Jumboo Savari route to reach the Torchlight Parade Grounds at about 6.15 pm. Before the commencement of the training, CF Dr. Malathi Priya, DCF-Wildlife Saurabh Kumar, Hunsur DCF Seema, RFO Santosh Hugar, Veterinarian Mujeeb Rahman and others performed puja.

Abhimanyu was then brought to the spot where flowers will be showered to the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, placed inside the Golden Howdah on Vijayadashami Day, where he gave a salute. Training on carrying weight was held amidst rains so that the Dasara elephants get acclimatised to rains in case there is a sudden downpour on Jumboo Savari day.

People stood on either sides of the Jumboo Savari route to have a glimpse of Abhimanyu, who will be carrying Golden Howdah for the fourth time this year.