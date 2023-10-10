BJP seeks Police nod for ‘Chamundi Betta Chalo’

October 10, 2023

Celebration to be called ‘Mahishotsava’ instead of ‘Mahisha Dasara’, says Urilinga Peddi Mutt Seer

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as Chief Minister Siddharamaiah clarified that the State Government has never officially celebrated ‘Mahisha Dasara’ and it is at the discretion of the District Administration to allow or cancel its celebration, a delegation from the BJP met City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth on Sunday. They sought permission to conduct ‘Chamundi Betta Chalo’ on Oct. 13 (8 am), which coincides with the proposed ‘Mahisha Dasara.’

As Mysuru Dasara approaches, celebration of ‘Mahisha Dasara’ by a section of society has sparked controversy. Since 2015, a segment of Dalits, rationalists and progressive activists had been observing ‘Mahisha Dasara.’ However, when BJP came to power, this was halted.

The controversy arises from Mahisha Dasara Acharana Samiti’s call to hold Mahisha Dasara on Oct. 13, just two days before Mysuru Dasara.

In a memorandum submitted to the City Top Cop, the BJP delegation, led by MLA T.S. Srivatsa and Mayor Shivakumar, stated that on Oct. 13 at 8 am, thousands of people are expected to participate in ‘Chamundi Betta Chalo’. BJP is protesting Mahisha Dasara, alleging that it denigrates Goddess Chamundeshwari and glorifies the demon Mahishasura.

Dasara has been celebrated for over 500 years and worshipping Goddess Durga during these nine nights, known as Navarathri, is a tradition followed by millions of people and ‘Mahisha Dasara’, according to BJP leaders, is perceived as an insult to Goddess Chamundeshwari and her devotees. In recent years, certain individuals have initiated ‘Mahishasura Dasara,’ which is not mentioned in the Puranas, they claimed in the memorandum and said that this movement aims to disrupt social harmony.

Seer clarifies on celebrations

Meanwhile, Urilinga Peddi Mutt Seer Sri Jnanaprakash Swamiji emphasised on Sunday that Mahisha Dasara is not meant to oppose Dasara. Instead, it’s an independent celebration. He stated that it was incorrect for the organisers to refer to Chamundi Hill as ‘Mahisha Hill’ in the event invitation.

Swamiji also mentioned that they plan to change the name of the celebration to ‘Mahishotsava’ in the future instead of ‘Mahisha Dasara.’ They have decided not to compete with Nada Habba Dasara and Goddess Chamundeshwari during their celebration. Their intention is to remember Goddess Chamundeshwari during ‘Mahisha Dasara.’

He asserted that they would celebrate without engaging in confrontation with anyone, but at the same time, they would not seek to hurt the sentiments of others. The Seer mentioned that they would not obstruct the celebrations of others, and similarly, others should not hinder the ‘Mahisha Dasara’ celebration.