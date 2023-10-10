Constitution does not allow insult of other religions: MP Simha

October 10, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has affirmed his readiness, along with BJP party, to confront challenges in order to safeguard the history, civilisation, culture and religious beliefs of Mysuru.

This stance comes in response to a segment of society tarnishing deities under the pretext of democracy and Constitutional principles. The MP made these remarks during a press briefing at the BJP Office yesterday, where he unveiled posters for the ‘Chamundi Betta Chalo’ campaign, aimed at countering the ‘Mahisha Dasara’ on Oct. 13.

Simha expressed concerns over the distress caused to Hindu sentiments due to ‘Mahisha Dasara’ celebration. He pointed out that a small group of individuals had formed an organisation and was referring to Goddess Chamundi as a demon. Simha cautioned that if no action was taken promptly, this situation could escalate further.

Emphasising the importance of unity, Simha urged everyone to support the cause, irrespective of their ideologies or beliefs. He questioned whether the Constitution grants anyone the right to insult other religions while guaranteeing the right to practise one’s own faith.

“Under the guise of ‘Mahisha Dasara,’ these individuals are insulting a Hindu Goddess revered by millions. Even the family members of Mahisha’s devotees offer prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari,” MP Simha added.

Responding to claims that ‘Mahisha Dasara’ had a 50-year history, Pratap Simha refuted this assertion, stating that it distorted historical facts. He highlighted that the celebration had previously occurred during Siddharamaiah’s tenure as CM in 2016, thus contradicting the notion of a 50-year tradition.