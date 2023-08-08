MCC  Zone-1 Office shifted to own building near Uttaradi Mutt
MCC  Zone-1 Office shifted to own building near Uttaradi Mutt

August 8, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Zone-1 Office of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has shifted to its own building on fifth cross, Uttaradi Mutt Road in city, from where the office has started functioning from yesterday.

The Zone-1 Office of MCC was earlier functioning at a park near Akkana Balaga School on fifth cross, Thyagaraja Road in the city. By shifting to the new building, the residents of Ward Nos. 49, 50, 51, 52, 54, 55 and 61 can henceforth visit the Office at the new address, said Corporator B.V. Manjunath.

The new building has zone-level Engineering Section, Revenue, Environment and Health Sections, Birth and Death Registration Section, Revenue and Water Bill counters. The efforts are on to open electricity bill counter too here in the coming days, he added.

The park where the Zone Office was functioning earlier near Akkana Balaga School, will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs. 40 lakh. The tender process is over and the work order is also issued to the Contractor with the works expected to begin shortly, said Corporator Manjunath.

