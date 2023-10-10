Heritage Walk, Bicycle and Tonga Rides

October 10, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, as part of Dasara-2023, has organised the following programmes for students, general public and tourists to enable them to know more about the importance of heritage buildings, sculptures and history of Mysuru:

Oct. 19 (7 am): Heritage bicycle (Trin Trin) ride from Town Hall premises.

Oct. 20 (7 am): Heritage Tonga ride for couples in traditional attire.

Oct. 21 (7 am): Heritage Walk from Town Hall premises.

For further details, contact the Department Office on Ph: 0821-2424671 or 2424673 or the Dy. Director on Mob: 83102-50733, FDA S. Shashidhar on Mob: 73490-57976 during office hours, according to a press release.