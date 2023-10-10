Bike rally from Ashokapuram to Mahishasura statue on Oct. 13

October 10, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Mayor Purushotham announced at a press conference on Saturday that to mark ‘Mahisha Dasara’ on Oct. 13, a bike rally will commence from Ashokapuram and proceed to the Mahishasura statue atop Chamundi Hill. Purushotham also serves as the President of Mahisha Dasara Acharana Samiti.

A stage programme will be held at Town Hall, inaugurated by writer and former Minister B.T. Lalitha Nayak. Urilinga Peddi Mutt Seer Sri Jnanaprakash Swamiji, historian Talakad Chikkarangegowda, activist Dr. J.S. Patil, former Principal B.C. Indiramma, High Court Advocate H. Mohankumar, writer Prof. K.S. Bhagwan, former University of Mysore faculty Prof. Mahesh Chandra Guru, writers Siddaswamy and Dr. Krishnamurthy Chamaram will be present.

Purushotham clarified that they do not oppose the worship of Goddess Chamundeshwari. The ‘Mahisha Dasara’ celebrations have been conducted by Dalit activist Mantelingaiah since 1973 and this year marks the 50th celebration. However, the celebration gained prominence after the publication of the book ‘Mahisha Mandala’ in 2015, although there was a brief interruption.

Purushotham demanded that Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, who announced a ‘Chamundi Betta Chalo’ on Oct. 13 to counter ‘Mahisha Dasara,’ be detained by the Police.

Urilinga Peddi Mutt Seer Sri Jnanaprakash Swamiji stated that they are followers of Buddha and their primary objective is to spread peace. “We have filed a complaint against those who have threatened to disrupt ‘Mahisha Dasara’ and will take legal action against the District Administration and the Police if our complaint is not addressed,” he added.

Somaiah Maleyur, Siddaswamy, Krishnamurthy Chamaram and Dyavappa Nayaka were also present at the press conference.