On a rainy evening…: Youth soak in spirit of Dasara Yuva Sambhrama

October 10, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Youths turned out in good numbers soaking in the spirit of Dasara Yuva Sambhrama, even amid rain at Open Air Theatre, Manasagangothri, in city last evening. As the students from various college troupes exhibited their talent, the audience holding umbrella and chairs above to protect themselves from the downpour enjoyed the evening of dance and music to the hilt.

The programme began with a perfect tribute to celebrated king of erstwhile princely State of Mysore Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar with a dance-drama by the students of Government PU College, Hemmaragala, Nanjangud. The visuals of Durbar Hall of Mysore Palace in the backdrop added a touch of royalty. The students of Nirmala Composite PU College, Pandavapura and several other institutions entertained the gathering with their dance performances.

Dasara veteran Balarama, the elephant which carried Golden Howdah during Jumboo Savari for 14 years, which died recently, came alive with the dance performance by the students of Rathna College of Business Management, Kuvempunagar, for the song ‘Dasara Bantu Sadagara Tantu, Alele Savari Aane Mele Ambari…’

The valour of Kadamba King Mayura Varma was aptly recreated by the students of Government First Grade College, Tarikere, Shivamogga.

What set the perfect mood for the rainy evening was the dance-drama by the students of Government First Grade College, Magadi taluk, Ramanagara and Sri Mahadeshwara First Grade College, Kollegal. They danced to the song ‘Maayadantha Male Banthanna Madagada Kerege…’ and several other catchy songs.

The indigenous art and tradition of Tulu Nadu, the coastal area of the State, was also exhibited with finesse by the students of MMK and SDM College for Women, Mysuru, through ‘Pili Dance’ (tiger dance) and Yakshagana.

The spirit of Kannada also reverberated with a dance to the song ‘Nam Jeeva Kano Kannada…’ by the students of S.M. Lingappa College of Education, K.R. Pet. The youths went gaga as they also danced to a folk song ‘Udho Udho Yellamma…’

While the students of Government First Grade College, Mandya, worshipped the powerful Goddesses with their dance performance, the students of Government First Grade College, K.R. Nagar, recreated the sequence of ‘Draupadi Vastrapaharana’ from the epic Mahabharata to the large applause of the gathering.

The relevant issue of ‘fake news, effects and regulatory measures’ was aptly presented by the students of Model Residential Government First Grade College for Women’s, Haradanahalli, Holenarasipura, with an appeal not to lend ears to fake news.

The patriotic spirit also ran high with the recital on ‘Mera Bharat Mahan’ by the students of JSS Polytechnic for Differently Abled, Mysuru. The students of BGS First Grade College, Siddapura, Kodagu, created an awareness on ecological conservation with their dance.

Though rain delayed the start of the cultural programmes, it could not deter the spirit of the young denizens who walked in with umbrella, enjoying every bit of the evening which was a mix of dance and songs that made the third day of Yuva Sambhrama a grand success.

Acrobatics on Mallakambha steal the show

The students of G. Madegowda Institute of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences, Maddur, stole the show with their acrobatics on Mallakambha, for a song ‘Jai Bhajarangi.’ The audience watched in awe as they performed various postures on Mallakambha.