‘Jaya Hey Nalwadi’ Special Sound and Light event this Dasara

September 20, 2023

Programme to reminisce administrative acumen and achievements of the most celebrated ruler of erstwhile Mysore Province, Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar to be the main attraction at the main stage of Palace; two more venues to host Dasara cultural programmes including Karaoke singing at a prestigious park in city

Mysore/Mysuru: Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar the most celebrated king of erstwhile Mysore province will be coming alive in forthcoming Dasara celebrations, with a plan being mooted to hold a special ‘Sound and Light’ programme titled ‘Jaya Hey Nalwadi’ in honour of the late ruler.

Assistant Director of Kannada and Culture Department Dr. M. D. Sudarshan told Star of Mysore, “A special Sound and Light programme dedicated to Nalwadi is being planned at the main stage at Palace. It is to portray the administrative acumen and achievements of the late Maharaja, that will be presented with a special concept.”

That apart, Dasara cultural programmes will be organised in two more venues — Natana School of Theatre Arts at Ramakrishna Nagar and a prestigious park in the city — taking the total number of venues, where the melange of events will be organised from eight to 10 this Dasara, said Dr. Sudarshan.

The Kannada and Culture Department has already received of 637 applications from the artistes interested to showcase their talent during Dasara. The programmes are organised every year at eight venues including the main stage in the backdrop of Palace. Apart from the artistes within the State, even the artistes and cultural troupes from other parts of the country and also foreign artistes have evinced interest to perform here. The outside State artistes include those having expertise in Hindustani Classical Music, Kathak, Odissi dance, violin, sitar and other musical instruments from Punajb, Assam, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The foreign artistes include those from Canada, USA, UK and other countries.

During the previous Dasara, a total of 2,137 applications had been received from artistes, while this time 450 applications have been received even before officially inviting the applications. Within four days of official announcement, over 200 applications were received, with Sept. 25 being the last date to submit the applications. Interested artistes, from within the country and abroad are submitting the applications directly in person to the Office of Kannada and Culture Department at Kalamandira in city or through post.

Apart from organising the staging of the plays at Natana School of Theatre Arts during Dasara, cultural programmes will also be organised, besides hosting karaoke singing programme at one of the prestigious parks in the city to cater to the wide range of audience, as decided by Dasara Cultural Sub-Committee, said Dr. Sudarshan.

There are several Karaoke singers in the city, for whom a first of its kind programme is planned during Dasara. Every evening during Dasara, these singers will entertain the gathering at the park. The programme will be organised on a minimum budget, as per the decision of Dasara Cultural Sub-Committee, informed Dr. Sudarshan.