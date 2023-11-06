Dasara illumination ends; Dazzling lights leave lasting memories

November 6, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Dasara illumination, which commenced with the festival’s inauguration on Oct. 15, came to a heart-warming conclusion last night, leaving both residents and visitors with cherished memories. It marked the culmination of a festive period.

For over 22 days, the city of Mysuru was adorned with vibrant and dazzling light displays on buildings, streets and public spaces. This transformation created a magical and enchanting atmosphere that attracted people from all around to witness the spectacle.

As the event drew to a close, a sense of nostalgia and bitter-sweet emotions enveloped the participants, who had at times navigated through traffic jams to witness this grand spectacle.

Many shared their fond memories and experiences on social media, whether it was the delight of leisurely strolling through the beautifully illuminated streets, sharing special moments with loved ones, or simply revelling in the vibrant and celebratory atmosphere.

However, those fortunate enough to travel on the upper deck of the ‘Ambaari’ bus service by the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) enjoyed a privileged experience. They had the opportunity to get up close to the bright lights while comfortably seated and travelling through the illuminated streets, capturing photographs and videos.

Each ‘Ambaari’ bus had 20 seats on both the lower and upper decks. Taking advantage of Dasara, KSTDC had set a fare of Rs. 250 per person for the lower deck and Rs. 500 for the upper deck. Each of the six buses operated three trips daily, exclusively in the evenings, offering tourists a close look at the magnificently illuminated city. The tremendous demand for the bus service and the KSTDC’s decision to increase the number of buses to six to accommodate the demand underscored the immense success of the Government scheme during the Dasara illumination.

In addition to boosting the travel business, the illumination also generated substantial revenues for the hospitality, tours, and travel industry, with a high demand for vehicles on the Mysuru route. Hotels of all categories, food outlets, street food vendors, handicraft sellers and other related businesses also reported significant revenue gains from Oct. 15 to Nov. 6.

Street vendors had travelled to Mysuru from distant areas, along with their families and had established makeshift homes in open spaces such as the Doddakere Maidan. Besides vending their goods, children in these families were observed performing trapeze acts after rigorous daily training. They displayed remarkable skills, walking on tightropes, maintaining balance, and engaging in acrobatics on the swinging rope.

The illumination has left an enduring impact on both residents and tourists, leaving them eager for the next time the city will be bathed in light once more.