RSS takes out full dress parade
RSS takes out full dress parade

November 6, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of its Foundation Day and Vijayadashami, the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) took out a full dress parade (Patha Sanchalana) in city on Sunday.

More than 1,000 RSS members, dressed in traditional RSS uniform (Ganaveshadhari), marched in the Patha Sanchalana, which commenced from Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple at the Palace North Gate.

The march, which was accompanied by a bandset, a jeep carrying the portraits of RSS Founders Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedagewar and Madhav Sadashiv and  Golwalkar (Guruji) and  tied with ‘Bhagawadhwaja’,  passed through Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Sircle, Big Clock Tower, Gandhi Square, Sayyaji Rao Road, Small Clock Tower (Dufferin Clock Tower), D. Devaraj Urs Road and JLB Road, before culminating at Maharaja High School premises on JLB Road.

The people, who had gathered on both sides of the road along the march route, cheered by showering flower petals on the jeep and RSS members. The people were also seen raising slogans such as ‘Sanatana Hindu Dharmakke Jayavagali’, ‘Jai Sriram’, ‘Jai Shivaji’, ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ etc. Senior RSS leader of the city Dr. Vamanrao Bapat, leader M. Venkataramu, MLA T.S. Srivatsa, former MLA L. Nagendra, Mayor Shivakumar, BJP leaders M.V. Ravishankar, Jogi Manju, Jayaprakash, M.S. Satyananda Vittu and others took part.

