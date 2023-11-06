Photo-journalist bags National, International Awards

November 6, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: City photo-journalist and wildlife photographer S.R. Madhusudhan has bagged a National and an International award at the photography contest held recently.

Madhusudhan, who participated in the National photography contest, organised by the Bengaluru Forest Department as part of Wildlife Week, has bagged the second prize and also a cash prize for his ‘Leaping Deer’ photo (see pic).

About 478 photographers from Karnataka and other States and 1,516 photos were submitted. In the Indian Nature Watch ‘Best of 21’ contest, ‘Leaping Deer’ photo was selected.

In the International Photography contest, organised by Youth Photography Society, Bengaluru, 279 photographers from across the country had submitted 3,504 photos which were judged by 12 judges, who selected Madhusudhan’s ‘Barn Owl’ photo (see pic) for the Federation of Indian Photography (FIP Ribbon) award.