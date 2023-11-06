Photo-journalist bags National, International Awards
News

Photo-journalist bags National, International Awards

November 6, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: City photo-journalist and wildlife photographer S.R. Madhusudhan has bagged a National and an International award at the photography contest held recently.

Madhusudhan, who participated in the National photography contest, organised by the Bengaluru Forest Department as part of Wildlife Week, has bagged the second prize and also a cash prize for his ‘Leaping Deer’ photo (see pic).

About 478 photographers from Karnataka and other States and 1,516 photos were submitted. In the Indian Nature Watch ‘Best of 21’ contest, ‘Leaping Deer’ photo was selected.

In the International Photography contest, organised by Youth Photography Society, Bengaluru, 279 photographers from across the country had submitted 3,504 photos which were judged by 12 judges, who selected Madhusudhan’s ‘Barn Owl’ photo (see pic) for the Federation of Indian Photography (FIP Ribbon) award.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching